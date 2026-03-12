Financial Conduct Authority
Man jailed for running illegal sale-and-rent-back scheme targeting struggling homeowners
Rajinder Gill and accomplices have been sentenced for their involvement in a sale-and-rent-back scheme.
Mr Gill has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for running a sale-and-rent-back scheme without being authorised and illegally providing credit agreements and mortgages. As accomplices in the scheme, Amandeep Heer received a community order for 2 years with a condition of 250 hours of unpaid work, and Jetinder Sandhu has completed 100 hours' unpaid work over 12 months (as a condition of a 15-month suspended imprisonment, which was suspended for 18 months).
Through Secure Property Consultants Ltd, Mr Gill targeted homeowners in financial difficulty, claiming he could sell their homes quickly, offering them cash advances and saying they could stay in homes as tenants. Victims were encouraged to sell their houses at less than market value, while he charged excessive, confusing or hidden fees – totalling £925,233. Some were evicted from their homes.
Steve Smart, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said:
'Mr Gill and his accomplices preyed on vulnerable homeowners, turning financial difficulty into misery to fill their own pockets. Sale-and-rent-back comes with significant risks. If you are considering using it, always check the provider is authorised by the FCA.’
In sentencing Mr Gill, His Honour Judge Weekes said 'there was a pattern of systematic exploitation’ and the 'victim impact [was] stark and troubling across the victims'. He added Mr Gill was 'dishonest and manipulative' and the sale-and-rent-back agreements 'particularly odious'.
Once Mr Gill became aware of the FCA’s investigation he tried to conceal these activities and shut down the company, telling clients not to talk to the regulator.
Mr Sandhu and Ms Heer, who was Mr Gill’s partner, supported the offending.
Mr Gill pleaded guilty to 27 offences in relation to sale-and-rent-back agreements as well as credit agreements/mortgage contracts. He asked the court to consider a further 12 offences of the same nature at sentencing.
Following a trial, Ms Heer was found guilty of committing 3 similar offences.
The FCA has commenced confiscation proceedings to deprive the defendants of the proceeds of their crimes with a view to compensating victims.
Mr Gill was disqualified from being a director of a company for 8 years.
Consumers should check the FCA Firm Checker to make sure the firm they're dealing with is authorised.
Notes to editors
- Rajinder Gill (date of birth: 27 October 1976) entered guilty pleas on 19 December 2025. Amandeep Heer (date of birth: 7 August 1980) was found guilty after a trial on 9 February 2026. They were both sentenced on 10 March 2026. Jetinder Sandhu (date of birth: 27 January 1979) was sentenced on 15 August 2024, having pleaded guilty on 7 June 2024 – this was previously subject to reporting restrictions.
- Mr Sandhu was sentenced on 15 August 2024 to 15 months’ imprisonment. This was suspended for 18 months with the conditions of completing 100 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and attending rehabilitation activity for up to 10 days.
- The misconduct occurred between 1 September 2014 and 7 November 2018.
- Sale‑and‑rent‑back schemes involve homeowners selling their property – often at a discount – with an agreement to stay in their home as tenants paying rent. They’re usually a last resort for people facing debt or repossession and are considered high risk, and firms offering them must be authorised by the FCA.
- In 2013/14, the FCA investigated Mr Gill for entering into sale-and-rent-back agreements with members of the public. In November 2013, Mr Gill signed an undertaking not to enter into, promote, administer, advise on or arrange sale-and-rent-back agreements, and agreed to remove all references to the products in adverts his companies placed in the media. In August 2014, he signed a further undertaking not to conduct any regulated activity without authorisation.
- Under Section 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA), a person cannot carry on a regulated activity in the UK unless they are FCA authorised or exempt (this is the General Prohibition). Any person who breaches Section 19 of FSMA is committing a criminal offence for which the maximum sentence is 2 years’ imprisonment.
- The FCA enables a fair and thriving financial services market for the good of consumers and the economy. Find out more about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/man-jailed-illegal-sale-rent-back-scheme-struggling-homeowners
