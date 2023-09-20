A man jailed for supplying false identity documents for illegal migrants has been hit with a confiscation order of over a quarter of a million pounds.

Ukrainian national Dmytro Mykhailytskyi, 44, from Albert Road, Romford, was given the order totalling £258,448.23 following a National Crime Agency Investigation.

He has three months to pay or will be given an additional three-year jail term. The main asset used for the confiscation will be his home address, and a proportion of cash withdrawals evidenced from accounts in his name.

The recent ruling at Kingston Crown Court is the latest in the investigation into several individuals from the same organised crime group.