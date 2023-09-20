National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Man jailed for supplying false identity documents for illegal migrants
A man jailed for supplying false identity documents for illegal migrants has been hit with a confiscation order of over a quarter of a million pounds.
Ukrainian national Dmytro Mykhailytskyi, 44, from Albert Road, Romford, was given the order totalling £258,448.23 following a National Crime Agency Investigation.
He has three months to pay or will be given an additional three-year jail term. The main asset used for the confiscation will be his home address, and a proportion of cash withdrawals evidenced from accounts in his name.
The recent ruling at Kingston Crown Court is the latest in the investigation into several individuals from the same organised crime group.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/mman-jailed-for-supplying-false-identity-documents-for-illegal-migrants
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Failure to respond to Unexplained Wealth Order sets legal history18/09/2023 14:15:00
On 7th June 2023 the NCA obtained an Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO) against a Birmingham man, Yaqub Younis and his company, Regal Capital UK Limited.
More than 70 years in jail for money laundering and people smuggling network dismantled by the NCA18/09/2023 10:25:00
Sixteen people who were part of a West London-based organised crime group involved in international money laundering and people smuggling have been given jail sentences totalling more than 70 years.
Man who posed as model agency scout blackmailed girls as young as nine into sending abuse images18/09/2023 09:05:00
A man from London who manipulated and blackmailed young girls into sending indecent photos and videos of themselves by posing as a model agency scout has pleaded guilty to 50 offences
Drivers accused of transporting migrants for people smuggling kingpin arrested in Romania13/09/2023 14:25:00
Two lorry drivers who are accused of smuggling migrants for a London-based organised crime group have been arrested in Romania and now face extradition back to the UK as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.
Russian ransomware group hit with new sanctions11/09/2023 11:15:00
A further eleven members of the prolific Conti/Trickbot ransomware group have been exposed and sanctioned by the UK and US, as part of a joint campaign targeting international cyber criminals.
Trio of drug suppliers jailed after cocaine exchange08/09/2023 16:25:00
Three men have been jailed for a combined 28 years after a National Crime Agency sting operation caught them red-handed exchanging 25 kilos of cocaine.
Dutch financial crime agency to join International Anti-Corruption Crime Centre08/09/2023 10:25:00
The Dutch Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD) is the newest member of the International Anti-Corruption Crime Centre (IACCC).
Op Venetic: Drug supply ringleaders sentenced after EncroChat takedown07/09/2023 10:10:00
A West Yorkshire-based organised crime group that trafficked cocaine have been sentenced to a combined 49 years behind bars.