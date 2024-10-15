National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Man jailed for using social media to acquire indecent images of children
A man from Wallsend who used social media platforms to send explicit messages to and request indecent images from children has been sentenced following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Daniel Lee, 29, used multiple social media platforms to send more than 60,000 messages across 2,405 conversations to acquire indecent images of children through conversations with victims.
NCA officers recovered a total of 97 Category A, 94 Category B and 215 Category C images and videos from his device.
Nine UK male and female child victims were identified, aged between 13 and 16 at the time of his offending.
In one chat, a 14-year-old victim told Lee her age but he continued to engage in sexually explicit messaging via social media and using voice notes.
In another, Lee asked the age of his victim and continued to ask for indecent images after he was told she was 15.
Lee also deliberately used a false profile image on his accounts, telling one 14-year-old victim that he was 16 and sending her £20 during the course of the conversation to encourage sexually explicit messages. Lee swapped more than 4000 messages with this victim alone.
When searching Lee's phone, officers found that Lee had also messaged a number of accounts asking if they were selling sexual content. Numerous messages indicated he wanted to pay for images, videos or live 'sessions' but had no money to pay.
Lee was arrested at his home in August 2022. On arrest, he told NCA officers "I hold my hands up to it, I should never have done it". He went on to provide a no comment interview.
He was charged with 45 offences including inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity involving penetration, sexual communication with a child and making and distributing indecent images of children. He pleaded guilty to all the offences at Newcastle Crown Court in July 2024.
Lee was jailed for four years and five months at the same court yesterday. He will be subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the sex offenders register for life.
Danielle Pownall from the National Crime Agency yesterday said:
"The NCA is committed to protecting children and bringing those who seek this material out to justice.
"Daniel Lee was a prolific offender, targeting children on social media sites and soliciting illegal images from them for his own gratification.
"We uncovered tens of thousands of messages on Lee's device, both to his victims and to other accounts to request sexual content. He preyed on vulnerable children to continue his offending."
Bethany Raine, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, yesterday said:
"Daniel Lee made a number of different accounts with false personas, for the predatory purpose of targeting children online and obtaining sexual images of them.
"His offending has affected dozens of children, who were manipulated and exploited, all for his own sexual gratification.
"The CPS will continue to work closely with law enforcement partners to relentlessly pursue justice for victims and prosecuting those who engage in online child sexual abuse."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-jailed-for-using-social-media-to-acquire-indecent-images-of-children
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
County Antrim man charged with cannabis importation in NCA investigation14/10/2024 16:15:00
A man from Northern Ireland has been charged with drugs offences after £325,000 worth of cannabis was seized at Belfast Port.
Operation Venetic: Two firearms and drugs dealers jailed11/10/2024 10:20:00
Two criminals who sold Class A drugs and firearms have been jailed following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Six more arrests over £40m cocaine haul09/10/2024 16:10:00
Six men have been arrested over a half-tonne haul of cocaine worth £40m seized on a West Sussex beach.
Appeal for fugitive convicted over firearms importations07/10/2024 16:15:00
National Crime Agency officers are appealing for information to trace a man convicted in his absence of importing firearms.
Operation Venetic: International drug trafficker sentenced to 20 years03/10/2024 09:20:00
An international drug trafficker who was once one of the UK’s most wanted men was yesterday jailed for 20 years.
HGV driver sentenced for cannabis haul destined for Northern Ireland02/10/2024 16:20:00
A lorry driver who tried to smuggle £620,000 worth of cannabis from Holland to Northern Ireland has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison following an NCA investigation.
Further Evil Corp cyber criminals exposed, one unmasked as LockBit affiliate02/10/2024 13:20:00
Sixteen individuals who were part of Evil Corp, once believed to be the most significant cybercrime threat in the world, have been sanctioned in the UK, with their links to the Russian state and other prolific ransomware groups, including LockBit, exposed.
Former solicitor Philip Shiner pleads guilty to three counts of fraud01/10/2024 16:15:00
Philip Shiner, 67, yesterday pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court.
UK law enforcement works with Bulgarian authorities to stop hundreds of boats and engines destined for people smugglers01/10/2024 11:15:00
National Crime Agency officers have led a law enforcement partnership with the Bulgarian authorities to prevent hundreds of boats, engines and other pieces of maritime equipment reaching the hands of people smugglers.