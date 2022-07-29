Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Man jailed in a £104million money laundering scam of transporting illegal cash to Dubai
A money launderer who arranged to transport £104million in illegally obtained cash to Dubai was yesterday jailed.
Abdulla Mohammad Ali Bin Beyat Alfalasi, 47, pleaded guilty to money laundering and was yesterday sentenced to nine years in prison at Isleworth Crown Court.
Alfalasi arranged a service designed to transport cash which was the proceeds of crime, out of the England and Wales. The method that was followed:-
- Suitcases were each filled with around £500,000 in cash.
- Alfalasi or a courier would fly business class to Dubai, which allowed increased baggage allowance and they would check in as late as possible, to avoid detection.
- The cash would be declared on arrival, supported by a letter from a company owned by Alfalasi, saying the couriers were authorised to carry this amount.
Cash was transported on at least 83 occasions, firstly by Alfalasi and then by ‘couriers’ he recruited.
Building the case
Alfalasi set up a company, Omnivest, specifically to legitimise the funds. Letters on the company notepaper were used to legitimise the cash transportation.
When Alfalasi was arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency, three phones were recovered, containing numerous messages between him and others talking about the collection, consolidation and movement of the cash.
The phones also contained pictures of suitcases filled with cash, a read-out from a money counting machine and an itinerary for one courier’s journey, with Alfalasi checking in at every stage of the process to ensure the money was delivered safely to Dubai.
Credit cards were also recovered from Alfalasi’s home which had been used to buy the flight tickets.
John Werhun of the CPS yesterday said:
“This is one of the largest money laundering cases the CPS has ever prosecuted.
“A colossal amount of dirty money, totalling £104million, was transported to Dubai under Alfalasi’s instructions.
“The evidence against Alfalasi was overwhelming, with invoices, declaration documents and images of cash-filled suitcases, pointing to his culpability.
Arslan Khan, Unit Head, yesterday said:
“Our specialist teams work hard to bring to justice those who seek to benefit from their ill-gotten gains and we have already commenced proceedings to recover the proceeds of crime in this case.”
NCA senior investigating officer Ian Truby yesterday said:
“This money laundering network smuggled astronomical sums of money out of the UK, and is one of the largest we’ve ever investigated.
“Cash is the lifeblood of organised crime groups, which they re-invest into activities such as drug trafficking which fuels violence and insecurity around the world.
“Disrupting the supply of such illicit cash is a priority for the NCA and our partners.
“This investigation doesn’t stop here though, as we will continue to target cash couriers and hit crime groups where it hurts – in the pocket.”
Notes to Editors
Abdulla Mohammad Ali Bin Beyat Alfalasi pleaded guilty to removing criminal property from England and Wales contrary to section 327(1) of the Proceeds of Crime Act on 27 June 2022 and has today (28 July) been sentenced to nine years and seven months in prison.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/man-jailed-ps104million-money-laundering-scam-transporting-illegal-cash-dubai
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Four fraudsters jailed for £13.7 million investment scam27/07/2022 10:15:00
Four fraudsters were imprisoned yesterday (26 July 2022) for a mass investment fraud worth over £13.7 million.
Couple guilty of murdering 15-year-old boy following a campaign of abuse25/07/2022 13:38:00
A couple who subjected a 15 year old boy to a sustained campaign of physical and mental abuse were recently (22 July 2022) found guilty of his murder.
CPS publishes latest statistics on all crime types showing steady increase in rape convictions22/07/2022 16:33:00
The CPS yesterday published the Q4 performance data which covers the three-month period from 1 January to 31 March 2022.
Organised Crime Gang jailed for over 100 years in total18/07/2022 14:38:00
Six members of an organised crime group targeting high-value goods have been jailed for a combined total of over 100 years for a series of violent robberies, a burglary of a Nottinghamshire art gallery in 2018 and the disposal of the stolen items.
CPS launches Defendants strategy with pledge to focus on mental health, youth justice and disproportionality15/07/2022 12:20:00
A commitment to fairness for all parties is at the heart of a new Defendants Strategy, launched recently (13 July 2022) by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
CPS launches Defendants strategy with pledge to focus on mental health, youth justice and disproportionality14/07/2022 12:10:00
A commitment to fairness for all parties is at the heart of a new Defendants Strategy, launched today by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
Max Hill QC's opening speech to the Heads of Prosecuting Agencies Conference12/07/2022 16:05:00
Good morning, and welcome – to London and to this Heads of Prosecuting Agencies Conference. What a pleasure it is to be together in-person again after three years, and we are delighted to be hosting you all here.
Teenager receives life sentence for murdering 12-year-old girl11/07/2022 16:33:00
A fifteen-year-old boy has been sentenced to life imprisonment, and must serve a minimum of 13 years, for murdering a twelve-year-old girl in Liverpool city centre last November.