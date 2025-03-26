Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Man killed in collision with police car in Birmingham is named
A man who died after he was struck by a West Midlands Police (WMP) car responding to a 999 call in Birmingham has been named as Roger Bagnall. An appeal by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is investigating the circumstances, has had some success in bringing witnesses forward.
Mr Bagnall, a 40-year-old father of two, who lived locally, was crossing Yardley Road, Acocks Green, at around 7pm last Wednesday (19 March) when he was hit by a double-crewed police car responding to reports that a man had been seen nearby carrying knives.
Sadly Mr Bagnall was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics despite first aid being provided by police officers prior to their arrival.
The IOPC began an investigation the same evening and sent investigators to the police post incident procedure and to the scene to gather evidence.
IOPC Director Derrick Campbell said that an appeal for information had brought forward witnesses with CCTV footage. This had helped confirm that the police vehicle’s sirens were activated along with its blue lights at the time of the collision.
Mr Campell recently said:
“Our thoughts are with Mr Bagnall’s family and friends, and to all those affected by his death in such tragic circumstances. We have met with his family to explain our role, offer support, and to outline the next steps of our independent investigation.
“Those inquiries are progressing and I would like to take this opportunity to thank those who came forward with CCTV footage as a result of our media appeal. This has proved valuable to our investigation.”
Mr Campbell said that, contrary to some social media reports, we have established that Mr Bagnall was not on a crossing or wearing earphones when he was struck, adding:
“We would urge people not to speculate, which can be unhelpful and cause unnecessary distress.
“Our role is to independently investigate the involvement of police in this collision to establish all the circumstances surrounding it. That will include looking at any actions taken by the officers and whether those followed policy and procedure.”
So far, we have obtained initial accounts from the officers involved, who are being treated as witnesses. Our investigators have carried out house to house inquiries, gathered police body worn video for review, and have also recovered dashcam footage and CCTV from the area.
The IOPC is still appealing for anyone who witnessed any part of the incident to contact us as soon as possible by calling 0300 3035606 or emailing YardleyRoad@policeconduct.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/man-killed-collision-police-car-birmingham-named
