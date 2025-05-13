National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Man live streamed child abuse and contacted children to request sexual images
A man who live streamed child sexual abuse from the Philippines and shared indecent images of children has been sentenced following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Darren Ashton, 52, from Somerset, regularly accessed websites that streamed the real-time abuse of children in the Philippines.
Calling himself 'Daz from England', Ashton discussed the sharing of images and videos of male children aged 13 and 14 and talked about his preference for 'cam shows' rather than recorded videos.
In another deleted conversation recovered from his mobile phone, Ashton is seen to be talking to a child based in Singapore aged around 11 years old. After receiving an image of the boy, Ashton encouraged him to send indecent pictures of himself to him.
NCA officers arrested Ashton at his home in Somerset after receiving intelligence from the Philippines National Police as part of their investigation into a Filipino national who had been arrested in country.
Indecent images – 185 in Category A, 244 in Category B and 266 in Category C – were discovered on his devices, alongside 10 extreme or prohibited images.
Ashton was interviewed and denied the offences. He was later charged and pleaded guilty to nine child sexual abuse offences on 13 February at Taunton Crown Court.
He was sentenced at the same court recently (9 May) and was sentenced to four years in prison. He will also be on the Sex Offenders Register and subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) indefinitely.
NCA operations manager Danielle Pownall recently said:
"Darren Ashton was abusing children over the internet, encouraging them to send images and videos, and watching live streamed and real time child sexual abuse from the Philippines.
"Live streaming exploits vulnerable children and Ashton's offending means he is directly responsible for the harm it causes them.
"The NCA will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners in the Philippines and around the world to protect children and pursue those who contribute to this evil criminal world."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-live-streamed-child-abuse-and-contacted-children-to-request-sexual-images
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Three charged in NCA investigation into £3m cash seizures12/05/2025 11:20:00
Three men have been charged as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into attempts to smuggle millions of pounds out of the UK in lorries.
Suspected people smuggler who entered UK on small boat extradited to Belgium12/05/2025 10:20:00
An Iraqi national who is suspected of being part of a Kurdish organised crime group responsible for moving migrants into the UK has been extradited to Belgium to face trial.
£100m cocaine plotters sentenced for at sea smuggling bid12/05/2025 09:20:00
Four drug smugglers have been sentenced over a plot to smuggle more than a ton of cocaine on a fishing boat off the coast of Cornwall, after a National Crime Agency investigation.
Eight charged after cocaine seized in Liverpool08/05/2025 17:10:00
Eight people have been charged after suspected cocaine was seized by officers from a specialist crime team in Merseyside.
Man who downloaded child sexual abuse images as a teen is sentenced01/05/2025 16:10:00
An east Londoner who was found with indecent images of children and was linked to an online criminal group that blackmailed young teenaged girls has been sentenced.
Men jailed for cannabis haul hidden in watermelons from Spain25/04/2025 16:10:00
Two men involved in a plot to bring over £1.5 million of cannabis to Scotland hidden in a load of watermelons have been jailed.
Operation Venetic: On the run Midlands man guilty of drugs supply racket25/04/2025 09:20:00
A high-ranking member of a Midlands-based drugs supply network has been found guilty in his absence following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation
Man convicted of trying to smuggle £1m in suitcases out of UK17/04/2025 16:20:00
A man who was stopped at Heathrow Airport with £1m in two suitcases has admitted money laundering following a National Crime Agency investigation