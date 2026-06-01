Man pleads guilty in Canada to sending items to aid suicide to UK victims

Kenneth Law, 60, from Mississauga, Canada, recently (29 May 2026) pleaded guilty to 14 counts of aiding suicide at Newmarket Court in Canada.

Law is the suspect in the National Crime Agency's investigation into criminal offences linked to the deaths of individuals in the UK who purchased items to assist with suicide from websites set by Law.

The NCA investigation started in April 2023 when intelligence was received suggesting that 286 people in the UK had purchased products from Canada-based websites that were selling a substance and other items to assist with suicide.

Officers disseminated this intelligence as quickly as possible to 45 police forces in the UK so that welfare checks could be conducted on recipients of the substance. In total, our investigation looked at the deaths of 112 people.

Since April 2023, the NCA has been in close communication and liaison with our Canadian counterparts. At that early stage, they confirmed no cases from outside their jurisdiction would be included in their investigation or prosecution.

As Law's trial approached in Canada, the NCA began to send files of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service to receive a charging decision and an extradition request could be made to bring Law to the UK.

During this time, the NCA was made aware by the Canadian authorities via the CPS that Law would plead guilty to aiding suicide charges in Canada. The Canadian prosecutor requested that his offending in the UK was taken into account at his conviction as part of Agreed Sentencing Facts to increase the sentence he received in Canada.

After very careful consideration and assessment, the NCA agreed to provide evidence from our investigation so Law could be sentenced for the full extent of his offending within a single process in Canada.

Following his guilty pleas recently, the Judge will take into account the full extent of Law's criminal behaviour, including the fact that his actions resulted in the deaths of people in this country, and is an outcome that guarantees all victims and families in the UK will see justice.

This decision, jointly agreed by the CPS, means that the harm suffered by victims in the UK will be included as part of Law's sentencing in Canada and he will be sentenced for his offending globally.

Law is due to be sentenced in Canada later this year.

Craig Turner, Deputy Director Investigations at the National Crime Agency, recently said: