National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Man pleads guilty in Canada to sending items to aid suicide to UK victims
Kenneth Law, 60, from Mississauga, Canada, recently (29 May 2026) pleaded guilty to 14 counts of aiding suicide at Newmarket Court in Canada.
Law is the suspect in the National Crime Agency's investigation into criminal offences linked to the deaths of individuals in the UK who purchased items to assist with suicide from websites set by Law.
The NCA investigation started in April 2023 when intelligence was received suggesting that 286 people in the UK had purchased products from Canada-based websites that were selling a substance and other items to assist with suicide.
Officers disseminated this intelligence as quickly as possible to 45 police forces in the UK so that welfare checks could be conducted on recipients of the substance. In total, our investigation looked at the deaths of 112 people.
Since April 2023, the NCA has been in close communication and liaison with our Canadian counterparts. At that early stage, they confirmed no cases from outside their jurisdiction would be included in their investigation or prosecution.
As Law's trial approached in Canada, the NCA began to send files of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service to receive a charging decision and an extradition request could be made to bring Law to the UK.
During this time, the NCA was made aware by the Canadian authorities via the CPS that Law would plead guilty to aiding suicide charges in Canada. The Canadian prosecutor requested that his offending in the UK was taken into account at his conviction as part of Agreed Sentencing Facts to increase the sentence he received in Canada.
After very careful consideration and assessment, the NCA agreed to provide evidence from our investigation so Law could be sentenced for the full extent of his offending within a single process in Canada.
Following his guilty pleas recently, the Judge will take into account the full extent of Law's criminal behaviour, including the fact that his actions resulted in the deaths of people in this country, and is an outcome that guarantees all victims and families in the UK will see justice.
This decision, jointly agreed by the CPS, means that the harm suffered by victims in the UK will be included as part of Law's sentencing in Canada and he will be sentenced for his offending globally.
Law is due to be sentenced in Canada later this year.
Craig Turner, Deputy Director Investigations at the National Crime Agency, recently said:
"Kenneth Law believed he was untouchable in his criminal business which exploited vulnerable people around the world at a time when they needed support the most. Instead, Law encouraged victims to take their own lives using items bought from him, attempting to cover his tracks with detailed instructions to avoid leading policing back to him and acting with arrogance when attempting to justify his actions.
"The NCA has worked diligently to investigate Law over the last three years and, following guilty pleas in his case in Canada, the NCA and the Crown Prosecution Service have made a joint decision for cases involving deaths in the UK to be included in Law's Canadian proceedings.
"This decision is only possible due to the strength of the NCA investigation, and the UK is the only country worldwide that has an investigation detailed and mature enough to be included in the Canadian prosecution.
"This means victims and families in the UK will see Law held accountable for the crimes he committed. We thank them for their continued support and patience throughout our investigation."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-pleads-guilty-in-canada-to-sending-items-to-aid-suicide-to-uk-victims
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Drug supplier linked to nitazene deaths admits also making more than 5,000 indecent images of children29/05/2026 17:15:00
A drug supplier who is linked to the deaths of at least two people from hugely powerful Class A nitazene drugs has admitted a raft of criminal charges, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Cross border arrests in international money laundering investigation28/05/2026 17:10:00
Four people have been arrested by the National Crime Agency as part of an international money laundering investigation.
Five arrested after yacht carrying migrants intercepted in West Sussex28/05/2026 09:20:00
Five men have been arrested after a yacht carrying seven people to the UK illegally was intercepted off the south coast of England.
“On our radar” - People smugglers to face further restrictions after serving their sentences27/05/2026 15:20:00
Three convicted people smugglers are among thirty people who have today been warned that they will stay on the National Crime Agency’s radar after serving their prison sentences.
West Sussex man admits paying for children to be sexually abused26/05/2026 14:15:00
A 76-year-old man from West Sussex has pleaded guilty to 36 child abuse offences, including paying for children in the Philippines to be sexually abused to order.
The longer we wait, the more children we fail - NCA and NPCC call for online platform restrictions for under 16s26/05/2026 10:25:00
Two of the UK’s most senior law enforcement officers have said that restrictions on under 16s’ access to unsafe online platforms are needed to protect children from harmful online offenders.
Suspected small boat facilitator arrested by NCA officers20/05/2026 11:30:00
A man who is suspected of facilitating the arrival of 19 illegal migrants into the UK has been arrested by the National Crime Agency.
New high street unit set up in nationwide blitz on dodgy shops20/05/2026 10:15:00
Organised crime gangs will be hit with raids, shop closures, and cash seizures in a £30 million crackdown on dodgy high street shops.