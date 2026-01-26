Man pleads guilty to brutal murder and knife-wielding rampage

A man who brutally murdered a young woman at his home before going on a knife-wielding rampage has pleaded guilty to murder.

Michael Doherty, 38 (also known as Michael Moore), murdered 21 year-old Courtney Angus at his home in Batley on 25th July 2025. Courtney had been staying at Doherty’s address for several days before the fatal attack.

The following day, Doherty went on a violent rampage across Dewsbury, stealing from local shops and threatening supermarket staff with a knife. West Yorkshire Police responded to reports, arresting Doherty in Dewsbury town centre. During the arrest, Doherty shouted abuse at officers, threatened them with a large knife, and confessed to having killed someone.

Today, on what was due to be the first day of his trial at Leeds Crown Court, Doherty pleaded guilty to murder, theft and three counts of threatening a person with a blade – two involving police officers.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Graham Measures, District Crown Prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire & Humberside, said:

"Michael Doherty is a dangerous and violent man who subjected Courtney Angus to a horrific death. She was just 21 years old with her whole life ahead of her. "Or lawyers worked closely with West Yorkshire Police to build a thorough prosecution and present the full extent of Doherty's offending – ultimately resulting in the guilty pleas we have achieved today. "Nothing can undo the devastation Doherty has caused, but we hope this outcome brings some sense of justice for Courtney's family and friends."

Building the case

Prosecutors worked closely with West Yorkshire Police to build a strong case of evidence against Doherty based on CCTV, witness statements and telephone data, ultimately resulting in him pleading guilty on the first day of trial.

This included evidence showing Doherty had expressed a romantic interest in Courtney on the day of the murder and threatened to kill himself when she did not reciprocate. Mobile phone cell site analysis also proved both handsets were at Doherty's address on the evening of 25 July.

Shortly before midnight on the 25th July, Doherty's handset connected with masts near a local pup, where a witness reported seeing an agitated man saying he had "done something terrible".

Prosecutors presented this timeline of evidence to demonstrate how Doherty's actions before and after the murder pointed clearly to his guilt.

