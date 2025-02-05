Man prosecuted for running illegal waste site near Milton Keynes

Waste including asbestos was burned next to a housing estate and ancient woodland

A man has been fined for operating an illegal waste site near Milton Keynes, following an investigation by the Environment Agency.

Mark Greenhalgh, age 64 of Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to two waste crime charges at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on 31st January. He has been ordered to pay fines, victim surcharges and prosecution costs totalling £20,864.

From 2018 to 2023, Environment Agency officers investigated the site in Woburn Sands which Mr Greenhalgh operated without an environmental permit. Despite repeated visits, he ignored the Environment Agency’s guidance and failed to comply with a notice requiring him to clear the waste from the land. Officers found an increased amount of waste on site with each visit.

Drone image showing part of the illegal waste site

Waste was burned repeatedly including asbestos, plastic, metals, wood, soft furnishings, vehicles, domestic appliances and commercial refrigeration units. Scrap vehicles were also stored and broken on site.

The waste site is surrounded by a housing estate and ancient woodland. The activities of the illegal operation put the neighbouring residents and nature at huge risk of harm.

All types of waste were stored improperly, creating even more fire risk. The local fire and rescue service were called to the site numerous times throughout the years, and in August 2022 there was a significant fire on site. The fire service had to close a road and deploy multiple pumps, using an estimated 800,000 litres of water.

Louis de Quincey, East Anglia Environmental Crime Officer, said:

Waste criminals make their profits by breaking the law and not paying tax. Illegal waste sites such as the one operated by Mr Greenhalgh undermine legitimate businesses which carry out their activities with consideration for the environment. The Environment Agency works to stop waste criminals and support legitimate business whilst protecting communities and nature from harm. We take illegal waste activity very seriously and will not hesitate to disrupt criminal activity and prosecute those responsible.

Anyone who suspects illegal waste activity should report it to our 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 807060, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.

Background information

Charges:

Mark Greenhalgh, between 13 September 2018 and 10 July 2023, did deposit controlled waste on land at the north side of Bow Brickhill Road, Woburn Sands, registered under title number BM146933, when there was not in force an environmental permit authorising such a deposit. Mark Greenhalgh, between 13 September 2018 and 10 July 2023, did knowingly cause or knowingly permit the deposit of controlled waste on land at the north side of Bow Brickhill Road, Woburn Sands, registered under title number BM146933, when there was not in force an environmental permit authorising such a deposit.

Sentence:

Mark Greenhalgh was ordered to pay a total of £20,864.23 within 12 months, after which the debt will be enforced. This total consists of: