Man sentenced for child sexual abuse offences
A man has been sentenced after admitting a number of sexual offences against children.
Jonathan Goss, aged 51 from Harrow, Middlesex, was arrested in June 2022 after investigators from the National Crime Agency linked him to activity on a website known to be associated to child sexual abuse material.
Officers identified two online accounts - “jbaabaa99’ and ‘hard4girls’ – who were actively discussing the sexual abuse of young girls with others on the site, and were able to link these to Goss.
Following his arrest, a number of electronic devices were seized and officers found images of female children. Some were in swimming costumes and others were talking to friends but all seemingly had no knowledge they were being photographed.
These girls, who were aged between six and 14, were later identified and had safeguarding measures put in place for them.
Goss was arrested for the additional offences of making and possessing indecent images of children, and officers subsequently found a number of images – including the most severe category A images – on a laptop and mobile phone.
On 1 April last year he pleaded guilty at Willesden Crown Court to sexual communication with a child, arranging a child sexual offence, possession of over 200 indecent images of children and publishing an obscene article.
At Harrow Crown Court on 19 January Goss was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for two years. He was also given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Holly Triggs, from the National Crime Agency, said:
“The evidence we obtained showed Jonathan Goss has a sexual interest in children and went to great lengths to obtain this material online.
“He took photos of young children without their knowledge and collected some of the most severe child abuse images, keeping them in specific folders on his devices.
“The sentence handed down should be a reminder to anyone that you can’t hide behind online usernames. The NCA will identify you and bring you to justice, and ensure children are safeguarded from harm.”
