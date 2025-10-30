Man sentenced for making bomb hoax call to synagogue in the wake of Manchester attack

A man has been sentenced to ten months in jail at Leeds Crown Court after making a bomb hoax call to a synagogue the week after a fatal terrorist attack at a synagogue in Manchester.

Markel Ible made the call to Sinai Synagogue in Roundhay on Monday 6th October 2025, just days after Jihad al-Shamie launched an attack in Manchester that resulted in the death of three Jewish victims on the holiday of Yom Kippur. On the call, made from an unknown number, Ible claimed to have left a bomb at Sinai synagogue that was due to go off the following day.

After being reported to police, CPS prosecutors worked rapidly to review the evidence provided by police in order to charge Ible the very next day. He then pleaded guilty at a court hearing on Wednesday 8th October to a charge of making a bomb hoax call and was remanded in custody.

Ann Graham, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire and Humberside:

“Markel Ible was acutely aware of the consequences of his actions, which were intended to sow panic and fear. The timing of his offence in the wake of the devastating attack in Manchester just days before, makes it all the more disturbing.

“Working closely with the police, we were able to charge Ible and secure a guilty plea within a matter of days. We hope this sends a clear message that the CPS will always seek to prosecute those who spread hatred and antisemitism, in the strongest possible terms.”

Dave Rich, Director of Policy for Community Security Trust said:

“CST welcomes the Crown Prosecution Service treating this appalling incident with the seriousness it deserves. Ible’s hoax call was not just reckless, it was cruel and calculated, coming just days after the fatal terror attack at Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester.

“The hoax call was designed to spread panic and distress at a time when the community was already feeling vulnerable. It is essential to send out a strong message that this kind of anti-Jewish hate will not be allowed, and we are grateful to the police and the CPS for their swift response.”