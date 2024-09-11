Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Man sentenced for sending abusive emails to MP
A Birmingham man who emailed an MP with abuse including telling her ‘hell is real, and you will burn,’ has been sentenced.
Nabil Arif, 36, of Warwick Road, Birmingham, was sentenced yesterday (Monday, 9 September 2024) to 12 weeks' custody at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court for making threats against MP Jess Phillips. He was also made subject of a restraining order barring him from contacting the MP until further notice.
He was convicted of sending by public communication network an offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing message or matter following a trial at the same court on 29 July 2024.
The correspondence sent to Ms Phillips related to the Israel/Gaza conflict and were sent between 13 October 2023 and 20 February 2024.
In her victim impact statement, Ms Phillips expressed fear that Arif’s aggression towards her might escalate and potentially lead to her coming to physical harm at his hands – which she said had changed her life immeasurably and said: “limited my freedom and my ability to do my job closely with the public as I used to do.”
On 20 February 2024, Arif sent Ms Phillips the final email which caused her alarm and distress. The email called her ‘pathetic’ and threatened that she would ‘burn until her skin is no more’ which prompted her to report the offence to the police the next day.
Richard Purchase of the CPS said: “Members of Parliament have a right to perform their duties and represent their constituents without being subjected to derogatory messages that cause alarm and distress. It is clear that Nabil Arif’s behaviour escalated from the initial emails, leading Ms Phillips to fear for her safety."
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/west-midlands/news/man-sentenced-sending-abusive-emails-mp
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Man convicted of conspiring to commit FGM against young girl in legal first10/09/2024 12:20:00
A former PhD student has been found guilty of conspiring to commit female genital mutilation (FGM) against a young girl in the first conviction of its kind in England and Wales.
Updated with sentence: Man involved in smuggling people into the UK in the back of a van jailed06/09/2024 16:20:00
A man involved in smuggling people into the UK has today (6 September 2024) been jailed for assisting unlawful immigration.
Crown Prosecution Service discontinues indecent assault charges against Harvey Weinstein06/09/2024 11:10:00
Frank Ferguson, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Following a review of the evidence in this case, the CPS has decided to discontinue criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein.
CPS statement on Grenfell04/09/2024 15:05:00
Frank Ferguson, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Our thoughts remain with the bereaved families and the survivors at what must be an extremely difficult time.
Childminder admits inciting racial hatred over social media post03/09/2024 14:20:00
A woman has admitted inciting racial hatred after using social media to post about setting fire to hotels housing asylum seekers following the Southport stabbings which saw three young children murdered.
Man involved in smuggling people into the UK in the back of a van is convicted29/08/2024 15:25:00
A man involved in smuggling people into UK has today (29 August 2024) been found guilty of assisting unlawful immigration.
CPS authorises murder charges following the death of Bryonie Gawith and her three children in Bradford house fire28/08/2024 12:10:00
Amanda McInnes, a Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire & Humberside, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised West Yorkshire Police to charge Mohammed Amjid Shabir, 44, and Calum Sunderland, 25, with murder after a house fire which killed Bryonie Gawith and her three children.
Nine in court for Nottingham rally offences27/08/2024 12:20:00
Nine people have appeared in court following their part in the unrest in the Nottingham City Centre on Saturday 3 August. They were among 20 people arrested for their conduct during the far-right rally and counter protest in the city.