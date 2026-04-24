Man sentenced to life for rape and assault in religiously motivated attack

A man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 13-and-a-half years for the religiously aggravated rape and assault of a Sikh woman in her home in Walsall.

John Ashby, 32, of no fixed address, was sentenced today (24 April 2026) at Birmingham Crown Court. He pleaded guilty on the second day of his trial, having previously denied the charges.

On 26 October 2025, Ashby was on the same bus as the victim, who was a stranger to him, after she finished work and travelled home. CCTV footage captured him following her off the bus and all the way to her address.

A short time after arriving home, she went upstairs to change and then to the bathroom, which was unlocked as she believed she was alone in the house. She heard a noise and, thinking her flatmate had returned, rushed to lock the bathroom door. Ashby forced his way in before she could do so.

He ordered her to remove her clothes, struck her with a stick, put his hands around her neck and strangled her, before demanding she climb into the bath and raping her.

During the attack, Ashby directed Islamophobic abuse at the victim, whom he believed to be Muslim, telling her she was dirty. He fled after being was disturbed by a noise outside.

Building the case

The Crown Prosecution Service worked closely with West Midlands Police to build a strong case based on multiple strands of evidence.

CCTV footage showed Ashby following the victim from the bus, surveying her property before gaining entry, picking up a stick, along with his fingerprints and DNA on a vape and a toothbrush left in the bathroom.

The victim provided a detailed video-recorded interview describing the full extent of the offences, including the religiously motivated abuse used throughout the attack. Three days later, she attended an identity parade and positively identified Ashby as her attacker, leading to his arrest the same day.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Rav Dhillon from the Crown Prosecution Service said: "This was a deeply disturbing attack driven by religious hatred, carried out against an innocent woman in her own home – where she had every right to be and feel safe.

"John Ashby targeted a complete stranger, subjected her to prolonged violence and religiously motivated abuse, and left her traumatised. The CPS worked closely with West Midlands Police to present a robust case based on CCTV footage, DNA evidence, and witness testimony. The fact Ashby initially denied these charges before changing his plea part-way through the trial reflects the strength of the evidence against him.

"We invited the court to treat the religious hostility shown throughout this offending as an aggravating feature. No one should be subjected to violence and hatred because of their background – perceived or otherwise.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim, who showed remarkable courage, and we hope today’s sentencing brings her some measure of justice.”

Notes to editors