Man suspected of people smuggling links arrested in the West Midlands
A man alleged to be involved in the smuggling of migrants into the UK has been arrested by the National Crime Agency.
The 35-year-old Iraqi national was held on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration at an address on Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury, on 31 August, and has been questioned by NCA officers.
During a search of his address a number of items were seized, including £10,000 cash, mobile phones and notebooks. In addition officers also found a significant quantity of suspected smuggled cigarettes and tobacco within a nearby garage.
He has been bailed to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.
NCA Senior Investigating Officer Niall Conner said:
“Tackling people smuggling remains a top priority for the NCA, and this is one of 96 ongoing investigations targeting groups or individuals both directly involved in organising crossings, or those who facilitate that criminality.
“Our focus is on the top tier of organised immigration crime, which includes those who support criminal networks through things like supplying boats and equipment or laundering profits.
“Our investigation continues with the evidence we have gathered following this arrest.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-suspected-of-people-smuggling-links-arrested-in-the-west-midlands
