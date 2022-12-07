Man suspected of pleasure boat people smuggling attempt arrested in NCA investigations

A man has been arrested in Devon on suspicion of people smuggling offences, after allegedly using his boat to transport migrants across the Channel to the UK.

National Crime Agency investigators arrested the 57-year-old in the Lydford area yesterday morning (6 December).

He is alleged to have used a pleasure craft to transport at least ten migrants from Normandy, when on 15 June a number of people were seen running to waiting cars after leaving a boat as it moored at Slapton Sands in Devon.

The man was taken into custody to be interviewed by NCA officers yesterday.

NCA Branch Commander Matt Rivers said: “This arrest follows a lengthy investigation into an individual we think has been using his boat to bring migrants into the UK illegally.

“While transporting people in a larger boat may appear safer, it remains extremely dangerous to be making any unauthorised journey in the Channel. People smugglers pay no regard to the lives of the people they are transporting.

“Tackling organised immigration crime is a key priority for the NCA and we work to target and disrupt organised crime groups involved at each step of the route.”