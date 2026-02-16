National Crime Agency
Man wanted over fatal small boat crossing arrested by NCA
A man wanted in connection with a fatal small boat crossing last year has been arrested in Liverpool by officers from the National Crime Agency.
The 22-year-old Afghan national is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the French authorities, following an incident near Boulogne-Sur-Mer on 18 May 2025, which saw the death of a migrant who was attempting to reach the UK in a small boat. More than 60 people were rescued.
He is wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and people smuggling offences.
The man, who is thought to have arrived in the UK on a small boat himself last year, was detained by officers from the NCA’s National Extradition Unit at an address in Union Street on Tuesday 10 February.
He appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (11 February) where he was remanded in custody as extradition proceedings get underway.
Andy Kelly, Senior Manager at the NCA’s National Extradition Unit, said:
“Working with law enforcement partners in France and the Home Office, NCA investigators were able to track this man down and he now faces extradition to stand trial.
“Tackling organised immigration crime remains a top priority for the NCA, and we are determined to do all we can to target those involved.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-wanted-over-fatal-small-boat-crossing-arrested-by-nca
