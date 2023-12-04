National Crime Agency
Man wanted over Rotherham abuse allegations arrested in Bulgaria
A man wanted by the National Crime Agency in connection with Operation Stovewood has been arrested in Bulgaria.
Shahid Hussain, 48, was detained by Bulgarian police officers at the Kapitan Andreevo border post on 26 November as he tried to enter the country from Turkey.
Hussain, a Pakistani national who previously lived in Rotherham, is wanted in connection with the indecent assault of a 14-year-old girl alleged to have happened in 2003.
He was charged with offences in July 2018 but failed to appear at court, so a European Arrest Warrant was obtained by the Crown Prosecution Service.
NCA Operations Manager Stuart Cobb said:
“Hussain has been wanted by the NCA for more than five years, and we were always determined that he be brought back to the UK to face those charges.
“We will be working with our partners at the CPS and in Bulgaria to ensure that happens and the extradition process continues.”
Operation Stovewood, which began in 2014, is investigating non-familial child sexual exploitation in Rotherham which took place between 1997 to 2013.
So far NCA officers have made more than 200 arrests and secured 26 convictions, with more than 50 active investigations ongoing under the Stovewood banner.
While the NCA remains committed to seeing those through to the end of the criminal justice process, which is anticipated to continue into 2027, from 1st January 2024 the agency has announced it will no longer adopt any new investigations.
Anyone who believes that they were a victim of child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013, or with information that might assist investigations, can email opstovewoodintel@nca.gov.uk or contact the NCA Control Centre on 0370 496 7622 quoting Operation Stovewood.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-wanted-over-rotherham-abuse-allegations-arrested-in-bulgaria
