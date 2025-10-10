Man who arranged to rape children convicted

A man who made arrangements to travel abroad and pay to rape children as young as six, and helped others to do the same, has been convicted.

The Crown Prosecution Service’s dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit prosecuted Edward Gratwick, 68, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Robbie Weber, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, said:

"The abuse Edward Gratwick described inflicting on young children with other like-minded individuals was abhorrent.

“It was clear from the evidence that he was intent on harming and abusing children and was willing to pay significant sums of money to do it. Not content with satisfying his own sexual desires, he also advised and encouraged others how they could commit equally horrific crimes.

“Our Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, in collaboration with the NCA, built a comprehensive picture of his crimes, which resulted in his convictions. I would like to thank the jury in this case for their careful consideration of the harrowing evidence presented in court.

“All children have the right to feel safe and protected and I hope this conviction sends a clear message that the CPS, working closely alongside law enforcement partners, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who seek to sexually exploit children.”

Warning: Distressing details

The court heard that Gratwick, of Mitcham, London, was arrested at Stansted Airport on 7 March 2025 before boarding a flight to Bucharest, Romania.

His home address was searched and a number of electronic devices and the drug GBL was found in his property.

Analysis of his devices found hundreds of indecent images of children (IIOC) and numerous chats across a number of encrypted applications in which he discussed arranging and facilitating child sexual abuse with others.

In his online conversations, the defendant sent IIOC to others and made arrangements to abuse specific children in the UK and abroad. These arrangements were often had with relatives of the children targeted.

Gratwick also facilitated and helped others arrange to abuse children. In one conversation, Gratwick made an offer to supply GBL to another man to use on a child so that they could be sedated before he sexually abused them.

In another conversation with a person based in Romania, the defendant discussed how much extra it would cost a customer to beat a 10-year-old child he purported to be managing.

At trial, the prosecution used extensive digital and physical evidence to prove Gratwick’s intent to commit sexual offences against children and to facilitate the abuse of children by other like-minded individuals.

Today (10 October) the jury found him guilty of 38 offences. He had already pleaded guilty to two other counts. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 28 November.

Danielle Pownall, Senior Investigating Officer at the NCA said:

“The chat logs recovered from Edward Gratwick’s devices are some of the worst seen by specialist child abuse investigators at the NCA.

“Gratwick has continually denied the offences he faced, despite overwhelming and indisputable evidence, which shows his lack of remorse and disregard for the safety and welfare of children.

“I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the members of jury, who over the last six weeks have considered distressing evidence which no-one should ever have to hear. I echo the words of gratitude from Her Honour Judge Harden-Frost in light of what they have heard, culminating in guilty verdicts against Gratwick.

“Work continues with our international partners to identify those who Gratwick was engaging with and we will do everything in our power to safeguard any children from harm, wherever they are. We are grateful for the immediate response and support from UK and international partners during this investigation.”

Work continues to formally identify the victims and ensure safeguarding measures are put in place.

To deal with some of the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases, the CPS has a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions.

Notes to editors