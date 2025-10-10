Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Man who arranged to rape children convicted
A man who made arrangements to travel abroad and pay to rape children as young as six, and helped others to do the same, has been convicted.
The Crown Prosecution Service’s dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit prosecuted Edward Gratwick, 68, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).
Robbie Weber, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, said:
"The abuse Edward Gratwick described inflicting on young children with other like-minded individuals was abhorrent.
“It was clear from the evidence that he was intent on harming and abusing children and was willing to pay significant sums of money to do it. Not content with satisfying his own sexual desires, he also advised and encouraged others how they could commit equally horrific crimes.
“Our Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, in collaboration with the NCA, built a comprehensive picture of his crimes, which resulted in his convictions. I would like to thank the jury in this case for their careful consideration of the harrowing evidence presented in court.
“All children have the right to feel safe and protected and I hope this conviction sends a clear message that the CPS, working closely alongside law enforcement partners, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who seek to sexually exploit children.”
Warning: Distressing details
The court heard that Gratwick, of Mitcham, London, was arrested at Stansted Airport on 7 March 2025 before boarding a flight to Bucharest, Romania.
His home address was searched and a number of electronic devices and the drug GBL was found in his property.
Analysis of his devices found hundreds of indecent images of children (IIOC) and numerous chats across a number of encrypted applications in which he discussed arranging and facilitating child sexual abuse with others.
In his online conversations, the defendant sent IIOC to others and made arrangements to abuse specific children in the UK and abroad. These arrangements were often had with relatives of the children targeted.
Gratwick also facilitated and helped others arrange to abuse children. In one conversation, Gratwick made an offer to supply GBL to another man to use on a child so that they could be sedated before he sexually abused them.
In another conversation with a person based in Romania, the defendant discussed how much extra it would cost a customer to beat a 10-year-old child he purported to be managing.
At trial, the prosecution used extensive digital and physical evidence to prove Gratwick’s intent to commit sexual offences against children and to facilitate the abuse of children by other like-minded individuals.
Today (10 October) the jury found him guilty of 38 offences. He had already pleaded guilty to two other counts. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 28 November.
Danielle Pownall, Senior Investigating Officer at the NCA said:
“The chat logs recovered from Edward Gratwick’s devices are some of the worst seen by specialist child abuse investigators at the NCA.
“Gratwick has continually denied the offences he faced, despite overwhelming and indisputable evidence, which shows his lack of remorse and disregard for the safety and welfare of children.
“I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the members of jury, who over the last six weeks have considered distressing evidence which no-one should ever have to hear. I echo the words of gratitude from Her Honour Judge Harden-Frost in light of what they have heard, culminating in guilty verdicts against Gratwick.
“Work continues with our international partners to identify those who Gratwick was engaging with and we will do everything in our power to safeguard any children from harm, wherever they are. We are grateful for the immediate response and support from UK and international partners during this investigation.”
Work continues to formally identify the victims and ensure safeguarding measures are put in place.
To deal with some of the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases, the CPS has a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions.
Notes to editors
- Robbie Weber is a Specialist Prosecutor for the Serious, Economic Organised Crime and International Division (SEOCID) of the Crown Prosecution Service.
- Edward Gratwick [DOB: 07.09.57] was found guilty of the following charges:
- Arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence, contrary to section 14(1) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. (14 counts)
- Possession of indecent photographs of children, contrary to section 160(1) of the Criminal Justice Act 1988 (12 counts)
- Possession of a prohibited image of children, contrary to section 62 of the Coroners and Justice Act 2009. (4 count)
- Distributing indecent photographs of children, contrary to section 1(1)(b) of the Protection of Children Act 1978. (5 counts)
- Attempted arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence, contrary to section 1(1) of Criminal Attempts Act 1981. (2 counts)
- Attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, contrary to section 1(1) of the Criminal Attempts Act 1981 and Section 15A(1) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. (1 count)
- He previously pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a controlled drug of Class B.
- During the trial he pleaded guilty to making an offer to supply a Class B drug, and was convicted by the jury on the direction of the judge.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/man-who-arranged-rape-children-convicted
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Crown Prosecution Services announces Tim Westwood charged with rape09/10/2025 17:20:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced Tim Westwood has been charged with rape and sexual offences.
Seven men jailed for raping and abusing girls in Rochdale01/10/2025 16:15:00
Seven men have been sentenced for their role in the sexual abuse of two vulnerable children in Rochdale.
Five money launderers have been jailed for exploiting victims through fraud and romance fraud for over £2 million01/10/2025 15:15:00
Five money launderers have been sentenced/jailed for exploiting victims including through a so-called ‘romance’ fraud worth £2.37 million.
Warrington gangsters jailed for selling weapons to UK crime groups30/09/2025 12:20:00
Two men were recently (26 September 2025) given lengthy prison sentences for importing and selling military-grade weapons to UK-based organised crime groups (OCGs) after an investigation by the National Crime Agency.
Paedophile ex-school teacher jailed for multiple child sexual abuse offences29/09/2025 15:25:00
A former maths teacher has been sentenced for the sexual abuse of numerous girls and multiple child sexual abuses of young girls.
Former Co-Op Bank chairman who stole from vulnerable friend ordered to pay back £184,000 to victims25/09/2025 13:10:00
Paul Flowers, former Co-Operative Bank Chairman, Labour councillor in Rochdale and Bradford, and Methodist minister stole from his friend Margaret Jarvis whilst she battled Alzheimer’s.
First Joint Enterprise National Monitoring Scheme report published25/09/2025 11:10:00
A report about prosecutions using joint enterprise laws in homicide and attempted homicide cases in England and Wales has today been published.
Former police officer who raped women is jailed24/09/2025 13:25:00
A former police officer has been jailed after being found guilty of rape, coercive or controlling behaviour, voyeurism and stalking, in relation to three women.