Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Man who blackmailed children into sending him indecent images jailed
A man who pretended to be a teenage girl on social media to blackmail young boys into sending him nude images has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.
Jay Morgan Taylor Lang, 24, appeared at Basildon Crown Court recently (22 September 2023) for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to a total of 46 charges including blackmail, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, causing child sexual exploitation and arranging the commission of a child sex offence.
Lang received a 21-year prison sentence and was given an additional six-year extended licence.
The CPS prosecuted Lang, of Basildon, Essex, following an investigation by Essex Police which identified more than 20 victims.
Between 2019 and 2022, Lang used social media to create multiple fake accounts on Instagram and Snapchat, pretending to be a teenage girl in order to target boys between the ages of 11 and 16.
Whilst posing as a girl online, the defendant would initiate flirtatious and sexual conversations with the victims, sending them nude photos to incite them into sending indecent images or videos of themselves.
Unbeknown to the victims, the defendant would use a screen recording application on his mobile device to record any interaction he had with each of them. This allowed Lang to create a library of his offending which included any texts, calls, images or videos exchanged between him and the victims.
Lang later used these recordings to blackmail his victims into paying him money or to carry out more sexually explicit acts with the threat of him exposing their images and videos online if they refused.
In the most extreme case Lang manipulated one of the victims to such a degree that it resulted in the boy agreeing to meet with the defendant and being subjected to sexual abuse.
When Lang was arrested at his home address, various digital equipment was seized which provided a wealth of digital evidence linking the defendant to his offences, including numerous chat logs and screen recordings.
Jeanette Smith, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, recently said:
“Jay Lang was calculating in his offending and created a false persona to target young boys online.
“The male victims in this case believed they were talking to a real teenage girl but became trapped in a web of fear where their own images became tools of manipulation and extortion by Lang, leaving them increasingly vulnerable to his depraved demands.
“This conviction sends a clear message that the CPS, alongside the police, will work hard to bring justice to those who sexually abuse and exploit children, however that abuse takes place.
“We urge victims to report these crimes, there is support out there and you are not alone.”
Detective Sergeant Ben Rushmere, who leads the child sexual exploitation proactive investigation team at Essex Police, recently said:
“Today’s sentence rightly highlights the true scale of Lang’s horrific offending. He used social media to prey upon young people and exploit them either for financial gain or for his own gratification.
“But much more important than Lang, I would like to commend each and every victim, and their families, who came forward and worked with us. It is only with their candour and support that we have been able to build a case so strong that Lang was left with no other option but to admit 46 extremely serious offences.
“This is without doubt the largest scale child exploitation investigation Essex Police has ever embarked upon and it has required extraordinary commitment from our team to ensure each identified victim has received justice.”
Notes to Editors
- Jeanette Smith is a Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS’ Organised Child Abuse Unit which is part of the Serious Economic and Organised Crime International Directorate (SEOCID)
- Jay Morgan Taylor Lang [DOB: 12/02/99] pleaded guilty to 46 counts at Basildon Crown Court on 2 June 2023
- He was sentenced at the same court on 22 September 2023 to a 21 year custodial sentence plus an extended licence of 6 years
- He will be subject to notification requirements and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/man-who-blackmailed-children-sending-him-indecent-images-jailed
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
CPS authorises murder charge against police officer following death of Chris Kaba22/09/2023 12:20:00
The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
CPS authorises charges against five people suspected of spying for Russia22/09/2023 10:25:00
Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The CPS has authorised a charge of conspiracy to conduct espionage against three men and two women suspected of spying for Russia.
Child sexual abuse victims urged to contact panel21/09/2023 12:20:00
“I contacted the panel and got a response really quickly. It was such a relief to feel that someone was listening and taking my enquiry seriously.”
Sara Sharif death – CPS authorises murder charge against father15/09/2023 15:10:00
The CPS has authorised Surrey Police to charge Urfan Sharif with the murder of his 10-year-old daughter Sara.
Man pleads guilty to blackmailing children into sending him indecent images over social media15/09/2023 14:20:00
A man who blackmailed children into sending him indecent images of themselves over social media has been convicted.
Lorry driver found guilty of £2.4m excise duty fraud on counterfeit cigarettes14/09/2023 13:10:00
A man who was caught smuggling millions of counterfeit cigarettes into the UK has been convicted of evading more than £2.4 million in excise duty.
Lorry driver found guilty of £2.4m excise duty fraud on counterfeit cigarettes14/09/2023 09:25:00
A man who was caught smuggling millions of counterfeit cigarettes into the UK has been convicted of evading more than £2.4 million in excise duty.
Former company director found guilty of multi-million-pound fraudulent property selling scheme12/09/2023 09:25:00
A former company director has been found guilty for his role in a property scheme in which he sought fraudulently to sell a community centre without the knowledge of the owners.