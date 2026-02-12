Man who booby-trapped drug den with 'Home Alone' explosives and flamethrower jailed

A man who rigged properties with improvised explosive devices and a homemade flamethrower to protect a large-scale drugs operation has been jailed.

Ian Claughton, 59, was convicted of ten offences including possession of firearms and explosives, drug production, and possession of criminal property at Sheffield Crown Court last November.

His partner Lesley Claughton, 58, was also found guilty of drug offences, as well as the possession of criminal property and purchasing an imitation firearm, for her role in the operation.

The pair were recently (10 February 2026) sentenced to seven years and 21 months (suspended for 2 years) respectively at Sheffield Crown Court.

Police raided three properties on Brierley Road in Barnsley on 8 May 2024 after intercepting a delivery of imitation firearms ordered from China to Lesley Claughton's address.

Arriving at the property, officers discovered three neighbouring homes owned by the couple had been turned into fortresses to protect a substantial drug enterprise. Ian Claughton later described his arsenal of weapons as "Home Alone style traps", designed to deter intruders.

Helen Wragg, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, recently said:

"Ian and Lesley Claughton ran a significant drugs operation from their properties, going to extraordinary lengths to protect their illegal enterprise. “The traps, explosives, and weapons found were not props from a film, but real devices capable of causing serious harm. "We worked closely with the police to build a case which proved that Ian Claughton’s arsenal of weapons was specifically designed to protect his drug empire from would-be intruders. “This included engaging firearms experts to analyse his traps and weapons, and presenting a large volume of video and photographic evidence of the ‘fortifications’ to convince a jury of his guilt. "The CPS will work tirelessly with police to dismantle drug networks and hold those who endanger others accountable."

Building the case

On raiding the Claughton’s three properties in May 2024, police uncovered six cannabis grow sites containing 59 plants in an ongoing production cycle worth an estimated £62,000. Officers also seized 2kg of cannabis valued at £27,730 and amphetamine worth up to £16,910, hidden in a Maltesers box in Lesley Claughton’s fridge. Upon his arrest, Ian Claughton initially claimed he was producing the drugs under duress. However, he later pleaded guilty to the drugs charges in the face of a significant body of evidence against him.

At trial, prosecutors proved to the jury that Ian was also guilty of sourcing, building and deploying numerous highly dangerous weapons to protect his drug empire. This included presenting evidence from firearms experts to show that these were illegal weapons designed specifically to deter intruders, as opposed to mere paintball guns, as his defence attempted to claim. Prosecutors also presented WhatsApp messages between the couple to prove that Lesley Claughton was a willing and active participant in the drug operation – despite her claims to the contrary.

They showed the court how the couple’s ‘workshop’ contained multiple powerful air weapons, dangerous firearms and sophisticated traps. This included tripwire-activated explosive devices made from crow-scarers inserted into plastic piping, including one concealed in a bag of paint. Officers also found a homemade flamethrower – made up of a modified fire extinguisher filled with petrol and a candle taped to its side. Warning signs around the property were deployed to further deter any potential entrants.

In addition to the significant volume of drugs uncovered, prosecutors also showed the court that nearly £30, 000 was found hidden in a sofa in Lesley Claughton’s house. The couple claimed the money was inherited and kept as cash out of preference but the prosecution effectively demonstrated that there was no legitimate reason to hide such a sum across a property unless it was criminal proceeds.

