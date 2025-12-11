Man who celebrated after fatal Wetherspoons attack is sentenced as prosecutors disprove ‘self-defence’ claim

A callous man who punched the air in celebration after fatally attacking a man outside a Wetherspoons in London has been sentenced to 10 and a half years in jail today – highlighting the dangers associated with excessive alcohol consumption.

Paul Tallant, 43, of Eltham, London, was previously convicted of the manslaughter of 63-year-old Charlie Prodromou following the attack on 1 March 2025.

Despite initially claiming he was acting in self-defence, prosecutors unpicked Tallant's account by carefully reviewing CCTV footage of the defendant delivering a double blow to Mr Prodromou's head, which resulted in him falling to the ground.

The police also spoke to multiple eye-witnesses at the scene who confirmed the true version of events.

The victim was celebrating his birthday on the night of the attack and became embroiled in an argument with the defendant at the Watch House Public House in Lewisham, south east London.

Mr Prodromou was asked to leave the venue, and there was a brief physical altercation inside the pub before it escalated outside.

The victim, despite initiating the altercation inside the venue, was forced to retreat for more than 50 feet as the defendant continued to walk towards him shouting “come on then” and raising his fists in front of horrified onlookers.

Tallant was then seen walking away from the scene, firstly raising his arms like a victorious boxer and then shadow boxing after delivering his deadly blow.

Tallant, who was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court today, admitted in hospital after his arrest that he had consumed cocaine, beer and a bottle of spirit on a multi-day “bender” in the run-up to the incident.

His co-defendant, Danny Donovan, 40, was sentenced to 26 months for affray and possession of a bladed article.

Roy Pershad, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “I wish to express my sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Prodromou.

“Paul Tallant showed no remorse after knocking Mr Prodromou to the ground, despite it being clear to all present that the victim was very seriously injured.

“Instead, he waved his hands around in the air in celebration like a victorious fighter as he walked away from the scene of the crime.

“He tried to claim that he was acting in self-defence but prosecutors proved otherwise after carefully reviewing CCTV footage of the crime and gathering a number of witness statements.

“As we head into the festive season, this case highlights the grave dangers associated with excessive alcohol consumption and the potential for heightened emotions to escalate into acts of violence."

