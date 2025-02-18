Man who conspired to commit FGM has jail sentence increased

A man who arranged a female genital mutilation (FGM) procedure for a young girl has had his jail sentence increased.

Emad Kaky, 48, has had his sentence increased after it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The court heard that in June 2019 Kaky arranged for a young girl to travel to Iraq for an FGM procedure and to be forced into marriage.

Kaky’s plans were uncovered by a witness who arranged for the victim to travel back to the UK from Iraq and reported Kaky to the police.

Kaky was convicted of conspiracy to commit FGM and forced marriage.

The Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP said:

FGM is a sickening crime and this government is determined to stamp out the practice as part of our mission to halve violence against women and girls. This offender intended to inflict grotesque physical and mental suffering upon a child. The court has rightly decided to increase his sentence to reflect the severity of his crime. This was a landmark case, and I would like to commend the work of the CPS to successfully prosecute for the first time a charge of conspiracy to commit FGM.

Janine McKinney, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East Midlands, said:

Female genital mutilation is a horrific crime to subject anyone to - let alone a child. This landmark case sends a strong message to perpetrators - just because an offence has been committed somewhere else in the world does not stop you facing prosecution. During the trial we presented evidence that the defendant considered his behaviour to be normal. Today, Emad Kaky has faced the consequences of his actions in trying to get a child subjected to female genital mutilation and be forced into a marriage not of her choosing. The law is clear that there is no place for this unacceptable practice in society and the Crown Prosecution Service, police and other law enforcement agencies will work together to bring perpetrators to justice.

On 3 October 2024, Emad Kaky was sentenced to four and a half years’ imprisonment at Nottingham Crown Court for one count of conspiracy to commit FGM outside England and Wales and one count of forced marriage

On 24 January 2025, Kaky’s sentence was substituted for 7 years’ imprisonment after it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.