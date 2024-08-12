Crown Prosecution Service
Man who created computer-generated child sex abuse images convicted
A man who used computer technology and real photographs of children to create sexual abuse images and encouraged the rape of children via the internet has been convicted.
Hugh Nelson, 27, has pleaded guilty to a total of 16 charges relating to child sexual abuse offences.
The CPS authorised five charges against Nelson after he was first arrested in June 2023 by Greater Manchester Police, and a number of his digital devices were seized and examined.
It was found that Nelson, of Egerton, Bolton, frequented internet chatrooms where he would exchange and sell computer-generated ‘artwork’ and discuss child sexual abuse with others.
Through these online chatrooms Nelson accepted requests from individuals who wanted him to create explicit images depicting children being harmed both sexually and physically, which he either sold in exchange for money or shared to others for free. Some of this computer-generated artwork requested used images of real children.
Over an 18-month period, Nelson admits he made around £5,000 from selling these images.
Following further examination of his devices by Greater Manchester Police, the CPS charged Nelson with 11 additional offences on 27 February 2024.
New evidence from these searches found that on three separate occasions, to three separate individuals, Nelson exchanged messages on chatrooms capable of encouraging the rape of children under 13.
Jeanette Smith, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, said: “Hugh Nelson used a computer programme to create realistic images of the most depraved nature to share with other like-minded individuals.
“It is particularly disturbing that through his online discussions, Nelson exchanged messages capable of encouraging adults to inflict horrifying sexual abuse on young children, all for his own sexual gratification.
“The misuse of emerging technology to create this material is a serious crime which can have a traumatic impact on victims. Real children are being victimised through the creation of this content, and in some instances, children who have already suffered abhorrent sexual abuse are having their image used again to recreate new abuse scenarios upon the request and demand from dark corners of the internet.
“Technology is rapidly evolving and, unfortunately, so too is its risk to children. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that those who exploit this technology in the worst possible way and inflict harm on children will be robustly pursued by law enforcement, prosecuted by the CPS and brought to justice.”
The CPS has established a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit where some of our particularly complex, sensitive or detailed child sexual abuse cases are managed by specially trained prosecutors, working closely with the police to build the strongest possible cases to give victims the justice they deserve.
Carly Baines, Detective Constable for Greater Manchester Police said: “This case is a first in our area, and is a landmark case nationally, as technology continues to develop, grow, and become more frequently used for a variety of reasons.
“We’ve worked incredibly closely with several teams, including national investigation units and a specialist solicitor and prosecutor from the national Crown Prosecution Service team, to gather the strongest possible evidence to present, and to determine how to proceed.
“I hope the public are reassured by the tenacity of this collective effort to hold online child abusers to account, and that no matter what methods they attempt to use, we will be there to catch them out and take proactive action. Even though the images created and distributed in this case were computer generated and not child abuse images in the traditional sense, behaviour of this nature will absolutely not be tolerated in Greater Manchester.”
Heidi Kempster, Deputy CEO of the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), said: “This is a landmark moment which should sound the alarm. Criminals like Nelson are now capable of churning out some of the most appalling criminal imagery of children being sexually abused.
“Our job finding and removing this material is made more difficult by offenders like this. The material can be so life-like, there would be no difference between it and real photographs or videos to most people viewing it.
“That some of Nelson’s imagery was derived from real children is a nightmare, and compounds and commodifies their suffering. It is far from a victimless crime and could even encourage perpetrators further down the path to abusing real children. I hope this prosecution sends a stark message. Making and distributing this content is illegal. You will be caught, and there will be consequences.”
- Jeanette Smith is a Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS’ Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit within the Serious Economic, Organised Crime and International Directorate (SEOCID).
- On 3 July 2023, Hugh Nelson [DOB: 08/01/1997] pleaded guilty to the following charges at Bolton Magistrate’s Court:
- Four counts of distributing indecent photographs of children
- One count of publishing an obscene article
- On 9 August 2024, Nelson pleaded guilty to the following charges at Bolton Crown Court:
- Three counts of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of the rape of a child under the age of 13
- One count of attempting to cause a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity
- Three counts of distributing indecent photographs of children
- Three counts of making indecent photographs of children
- One count of possessing prohibited images of children
- He is to be sentenced at the same court on 25 September 2024.
