Man who encouraged child abuse facilitators to make children ‘cry’ sentenced

A man who encouraged child sexual abuse facilitators to make their victims ‘cry’ has been sentenced, following a National Crime Agency investigation.

The NCA launched an investigation into Christopher Sanders, 50, from Hinckley, Leicestershire, after receiving intelligence from international partners in July 2023 about a UK individual who was a prolific purchaser of live-streaming content.

From August 2017 to February 2019 Sanders used online communication platform Skype to contact five facilitators based in the Philippines who were known, had been previously arrested, or were suspected of inciting the abuse of children.

When striking up conversations Sanders would repeatedly ask if the user was ‘young’. After identifying them as facilitators, he would ask about their access to children, saying he could pay in the form of ‘tips’ via legitimate adult streaming websites.

When requesting abuse material Sanders would repeatedly ask for victims to be physically abused, in multiple cases asking for them to be made to ‘cry’.

If content was not provided quickly enough or to his liking, Sanders would send verbal abuse to the facilitators.

NCA officers were able to track down Sanders after analysing information associated with his Skype account. This included links to 22 PayPal accounts, email addresses, his home address and mobile number.

Sanders was arrested in April 2024. Officers searched his home and seized a number of electronic devices, some of which contained 20 images of categories A and C, as well as extreme pornography and evidence of his chat activity.

Sanders pleaded guilty to all charges in February 2026 at Leicester Crown Court. He was sentenced to 32 months' imprisonment at the same court yesterday [Tuesday 7 July]. He has also been handed a Sexual Harm Prevention order (SHPO) and will be on the Sex Offender's Register, both for life.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Maria Powell said:

“Sanders delighted in the horrific abuse of children that his sadistic tastes incited.

“His truly warped mentality was revealed in the violent requests he made and which would have continued had he not been arrested.

“The NCA along with partners at home and abroad will continue to track down offenders like Sanders and protect the most vulnerable in our society from those who do them harm.”