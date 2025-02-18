Man who fled to Spain after being charged with small boat people smuggling convicted

An Albanian man who went on the run to Spain to avoid standing trial for people smuggling offences has been sentenced after being extradited back to the UK.

National Crime Agency officers started an investigation into Arsen Feci, 49, from Nottingham, and his organised crime group after a coastguard plane saw migrants being offloaded from a RHIB, named Orca, in Joss Bay, Kent in the early hours of 9 October 2022.

Feci, alongside Banet Tershana, Klodian Shenaj, Jetmir Myrtaj and British national Desmond Rice, used the same location for a second crossing on 23 October of the same year.

Throughout the events, Feci was in constant contact with Shenaj and Rice, meeting Rice on 12 October as he arranged to buy a second RHIB named Aquaholic. Rice then transported the boat from Poole to Brightlingsea Marina.

Investigators found Feci was responsible for purchasing equipment for the crossing, with CCTV showing him purchasing maintenance items from Halfords, and sourcing ‘staff’ to carry out the crossings.

On 22 October, Feci was under surveillance as he travelled back to Brightlingsea with Rice and Shenaj.

The group were having issues with the seaworthiness of the boat, however, which appeared to delay their attempts and the boat was moored away from the main marina.

Feci was in conversation with Shenaj and Rice. He purchased an inflatable kayak, two paddles and a pump in Nottingham before travelling to London to meet Tershana and then travelling to Brightlingsea. The kayak was taken to the marina by Rice and supplied to two men so they could access the Aquaholic.

As the boat began its journey to Belgium on 29 October, NCA officers were watching and tipped off the Belgian Police who intercepted it as it landed on the coast near Nieuwpoort in the early hours of 30 October.

The two pilots, aged 35 and 45, were arrested as they attempted to load 12 migrants, including a woman and child, into the boat. Examination of the RHIB showed the six life jackets available were unsuitable for use at sea.

These men were prosecuted in Belgium and sentenced to six years imprisonment each.

Rice was arrested later that same day and a kayak was found in the back of his van, identical to the one bought by Feci days earlier.

Shenaj and Feci were arrested in Broxtowe Street, Nottingham on 29 November 2022. He was rearrested in February 2023 after evidence of Feci’s involvement with Myrtaj and Tershana was uncovered. He answered no comment to questions put to him by NCA officers.

Feci appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on 21 March 2023 and was bailed pending his next appearance, but he fled to Spain and remained on the run until August 2024 when he was re-arrested.

Feci was returned to the UK in November 2024 and appeared at Nottingham Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to assisting unlawful immigration to the UK.

He was sentenced to five years and four months imprisonment yesterday (17 February).

Tershana, Shenaj, Myrtaj and Rice were convicted and sentenced for the same offences in August 2023.

NCA Branch Commander Derek Evans yesterday said: