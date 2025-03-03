Man who forced abortion has sentence increased by five years

A man who gave medication to a woman and caused her to miscarry has had his sentence increased.

Stuart Worby, 40, from Malthouse Court, Dereham, has had his sentence increased to 17 years after it was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The court heard that in 2022, after failing to convince the victim to terminate her pregnancy, Worby administered two drugs designed to induce miscarriages to the victim without her consent.

Worby obtained the drugs through an associate who rang a clinic, posing as a pregnant woman looking to terminate her pregnancy.

The first dose was dissolved into the victim’s drink. The second dose was physically inserted into the victim.

The victim suffered immediately from the drugs and Worby refused to seek medical help, even asking his associate for more drugs as he thought they hadn’t worked.

The next day the victim suffered a miscarriage and is now unable to have children.

The woman initially thought she had miscarried naturally but contacted the police after discovering messages on Worby’s phone to his friend saying, ‘its working’ and ‘there is a lot of blood’.

Worby accepted he had obtained the medication unlawfully but denied he ever gave it to the woman. He was found guilty of one count of administering a poison with intent to procure a miscarriage and one count of assault by penetration and on 6 December 2024, Stuart Worby was sentenced for 12 years at Norwich Crown Court.

The Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP recently said:

I was disgusted by this offender’s appalling crimes and I welcome the court’s decision to increase his sentence following my referral under the Unduly Lenient Sentences scheme. This is a stark warning to those who commit violent acts against women – you will face very serious consequences.

On 27 February 2025, Worby’s sentence was increased from 12 years to 17 years after it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.