Attorney General's Office
|Printable version
Man who killed motorcyclist has sentence increased
A man who killed a motorcyclist, who was celebrating his twentieth birthday on the same day, in a dangerous collision has his sentence increased after the Solicitor General intervened.
Jack Garwell, of Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, had his sentence increased by two and a half years after the Solicitor General referred his case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
The court heard that on the evening of 16 January 2024, Jack Garwell, 24, was driving from Scunthorpe to Doncaster on the A18 when he attempted to overtake three vehicles on a single carriageway.
The road had no streetlights when Garwell pulled onto the wrong side of the road at speeds of more than 75 mph before colliding head-on with Alexander Anderson who was travelling in the opposite direction.
It was Alexander’s twentieth birthday that day and he was travelling on his motorbike. Alexander suffered catastrophic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a Victim Personal Statement, Alexander’s mother describer the overwhelming grief, pain and void that her son’s death has left in the family’s lives.
The Solicitor General Ellie Reeves KC MP recently said:
Alexander Anderson had his whole life ahead of him but was tragically killed on his twentieth birthday because of Jack Garwell’s dangerous driving.
I welcome the court’s decision to increase Jack Garwell’s sentence, and I would like to share my deepest sympathies to Alexander’s family and friends for their loss.
On 28 November 2025, Jack Garwell was sentenced to three years and six months at Sheffield Crown Court after being convicted with causing death by dangerous driving.
On 27 March 2026 at the Court of Appeal, Jack Garwell’s sentence was increased to six years.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/man-who-killed-motorcyclist-has-sentence-increased
Latest News from
Attorney General's Office
Ministers rip up consultation culture27/03/2026 13:22:00
Ministers working closely with the new Cabinet Secretary order a clear up of Whitehall consultation culture to speed up decision making and deliver for the British people.
Attorney General's Harry Street Lecture speech24/03/2026 13:20:00
The Attorney General Richard Hermer KC delivered the annual Harry Street Lecture, highlighting the importance of upholding the international rules-based order.
Rapist who threatened woman has sentence increased23/03/2026 13:20:00
A rapist who broke into a woman’s home and tried to get her to drop case against him has his sentence increased after the Solicitor General intervened
‘Rule of Law: Powering Business Success, Investment and Innovation’16/03/2026 13:20:00
The Attorney General Richard Hermer KC recently (11 March 2026) delivered a speech in partnership with Plexal to aspiring entrepreneurs, start-ups and scale-ups on the rule of law.
UK convenes JEF partners to disrupt Russia's shadow fleet11/03/2026 15:07:00
Defence Secretary and Attorney General met JEF legal representatives to address action against Russia's sanction-evading shadow fleet funding Ukraine war.
Sentence increase for man who drove car into crowd of people09/03/2026 09:25:00
A man who drove his car into a crowd of people, leaving one woman with life-altering injuries, has his sentence increased following the Solicitor General’s intervention.
Apply to the Attorney General’s Civil Panel Counsel - London A, B and C Panels 202627/02/2026 13:20:00
The competition to refresh the London A, B and C panels is now open.
Sexual predator’s sentence extended after Solicitor General intervenes09/02/2026 16:20:00
A man who raped and sexually abused a teenage girl had his sentence extended after the Solicitor General intervened.
Solicitor General announces expansion of Victim’s Right to Review scheme27/01/2026 16:20:00
More rape and sexual assault survivors across England and Wales will have the right to ask for their cases to be reviewed before a final decision to offer no evidence is made after pilot scheme is significantly expanded into three more regions.