Man who killed motorcyclist has sentence increased

A man who killed a motorcyclist, who was celebrating his twentieth birthday on the same day, in a dangerous collision has his sentence increased after the Solicitor General intervened.

Jack Garwell, of Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, had his sentence increased by two and a half years after the Solicitor General referred his case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The court heard that on the evening of 16 January 2024, Jack Garwell, 24, was driving from Scunthorpe to Doncaster on the A18 when he attempted to overtake three vehicles on a single carriageway.

The road had no streetlights when Garwell pulled onto the wrong side of the road at speeds of more than 75 mph before colliding head-on with Alexander Anderson who was travelling in the opposite direction.

It was Alexander’s twentieth birthday that day and he was travelling on his motorbike. Alexander suffered catastrophic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a Victim Personal Statement, Alexander’s mother describer the overwhelming grief, pain and void that her son’s death has left in the family’s lives.

The Solicitor General Ellie Reeves KC MP recently said:

Alexander Anderson had his whole life ahead of him but was tragically killed on his twentieth birthday because of Jack Garwell’s dangerous driving. I welcome the court’s decision to increase Jack Garwell’s sentence, and I would like to share my deepest sympathies to Alexander’s family and friends for their loss.

On 28 November 2025, Jack Garwell was sentenced to three years and six months at Sheffield Crown Court after being convicted with causing death by dangerous driving.

On 27 March 2026 at the Court of Appeal, Jack Garwell’s sentence was increased to six years.