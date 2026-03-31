Man who murdered ex-partner and fled the scene is sentenced

A man who murdered his ex-partner then fled the scene has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 24 years.

Norbert Maiksner was previously found guilty of murdering Frances Obiefuleh at her home in Havant, Hampshire, on the evening of 16 April 2025.

Maiksner was also convicted by a jury of child cruelty.

Emergency services were first alerted the following morning when Maiksner was spotted walking along the hard shoulder of the M40 near High Wycombe.

When the officer stopped to help, Maiksner asked for police to be called, admitted he had killed his partner, and provided the Havant address.

Jane Rahman of the Crown Prosecution Service yesterday said:

“Frances Obiefuleh’s life was taken in the place she should have felt safest – her own home. “A family has now been left heartbroken following a senseless act of violence at the hands of her ex-partner. “Norbert Maiksner was found guilty after our prosecutors worked with police to provide the jury with a clear timeline of events. “Our thoughts today are with Frances Obiefuleh’s family who have been subjected to an unimaginable tragedy. “We will continue to pursue the most serious charges that reflect the evidence in cases of domestic homicide in order to secure justice for victims.”

Norbert Maiksner custody image

Building the case

To secure a guilty verdict, our prosecutors built a compelling case including CCTV, as well as medical and forensic evidence, which proved beyond doubt that Maiksner murdered his partner.

A post-mortem examination concluded that Frances Obiefuleh died after her airway was obstructed.

Meanwhile DNA analysis revealed the victim had tried to defend herself but she was overpowered by Maiksner.

Witnesses also described hearing loud bangs from the house at around 10pm that night, and CCTV helped to piece together Maiksner’s movements before and after the attack.

Frances Obiefuleh had previously started talking to someone that she met on a dating app. She had confided in him that Maiksner was sometimes verbally abusive which, unlike physical violence, leaves no visible injuries – but can intimidate and psychologically harm victims over time.

During police interviews, Maiksner refused to answer questions about his partner’s death – but he had previously admitted to a Highways officer what he had done.

Maiksner was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 24 years. Taking into account time already spent in custody, this has been altered to a minimum term of 23 years and 22 days.

Notes to Editors