Man who sent antisemitic abuse to Jewish MP’s office jailed

A man who repeatedly sent abusive messages which included references to ‘killing Jews’ to a prominent Jewish MP’s constituency office has been sentenced at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today.

Kevin Smith, 61 and of Leeds, sent around 300 text messages and three voicemails of an abusive nature to Alex Sobel’s office in the space of a week.

CPS prosecutors effectively made the case that Smith intended to cause harm and distress to Mr Sobel – a well-known Jewish MP – by repeatedly sending threatening antisemitic messages, including references to ‘killing Jews’. In a statement provided to police, Mr Sobel explained how the racist and inflammatory tone of Smith’s messages was deeply disturbing, causing him to fear for the safety of himself and his family.

Working closely with West Yorkshire Police, the CPS analysed a significant volume of messages on Smith’s phone to prove that he had knowingly sent the religiously-aggravated messages to Mr Sobel, with intent.

This included successfully refuting the defendant’s claims that he didn’t realise who he was sending the messages to. Analysis of Smith's phone showed Mr Sobel was a saved contact in his device.

Smith pleaded guilty to his offence on 11 November 2025.

Today, a Judge handed Smith an 8 week custodial sentence and a 5-year restraining order prohibiting him from contacting Mr Sobel except in connection with genuine constituency business. The order also prevents him from entering within 50 meters of Mr Sobel's constituency office.

Claire MacDonald, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire & Humberside said:

“The right to freedom of expression does not extend to sending grossly offensive and menacing messages.

“Criminal offences committed against MPs imperil both the democratic process and our public service, and the antisemitic abuse subjected to Mr Sobel and his staff was simply unacceptable.

“Parliamentarians, like everyone else, should never have to work or live in fear and the CPS will not hesitate to prosecute offenders who seek to harm and intimidate them.”

Dave Rich, Director of Policy at Community Security Trust, said:

“CST welcomes the conviction of Kevin Smith for sending hundreds of antisemitic and threatening messages to Alex Sobel. Smith’s actions intended to cause distress to Mr Sobel and his family, and such behaviour should have no place in our society.

“The right to hold politicians to account can never justify racist abuse of this nature. If anything, this kind of behaviour undermines our democratic system, and we thank the CPS and police for their work in securing this conviction.”

