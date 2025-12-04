Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Man who sent antisemitic abuse to Jewish MP’s office jailed
A man who repeatedly sent abusive messages which included references to ‘killing Jews’ to a prominent Jewish MP’s constituency office has been sentenced at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today.
Kevin Smith, 61 and of Leeds, sent around 300 text messages and three voicemails of an abusive nature to Alex Sobel’s office in the space of a week.
CPS prosecutors effectively made the case that Smith intended to cause harm and distress to Mr Sobel – a well-known Jewish MP – by repeatedly sending threatening antisemitic messages, including references to ‘killing Jews’. In a statement provided to police, Mr Sobel explained how the racist and inflammatory tone of Smith’s messages was deeply disturbing, causing him to fear for the safety of himself and his family.
Working closely with West Yorkshire Police, the CPS analysed a significant volume of messages on Smith’s phone to prove that he had knowingly sent the religiously-aggravated messages to Mr Sobel, with intent.
This included successfully refuting the defendant’s claims that he didn’t realise who he was sending the messages to. Analysis of Smith's phone showed Mr Sobel was a saved contact in his device.
Smith pleaded guilty to his offence on 11 November 2025.
Today, a Judge handed Smith an 8 week custodial sentence and a 5-year restraining order prohibiting him from contacting Mr Sobel except in connection with genuine constituency business. The order also prevents him from entering within 50 meters of Mr Sobel's constituency office.
Claire MacDonald, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire & Humberside said:
“The right to freedom of expression does not extend to sending grossly offensive and menacing messages.
“Criminal offences committed against MPs imperil both the democratic process and our public service, and the antisemitic abuse subjected to Mr Sobel and his staff was simply unacceptable.
“Parliamentarians, like everyone else, should never have to work or live in fear and the CPS will not hesitate to prosecute offenders who seek to harm and intimidate them.”
Dave Rich, Director of Policy at Community Security Trust, said:
“CST welcomes the conviction of Kevin Smith for sending hundreds of antisemitic and threatening messages to Alex Sobel. Smith’s actions intended to cause distress to Mr Sobel and his family, and such behaviour should have no place in our society.
“The right to hold politicians to account can never justify racist abuse of this nature. If anything, this kind of behaviour undermines our democratic system, and we thank the CPS and police for their work in securing this conviction.”
Notes to editors
- Kevin Smith (20/12/1963) pleaded guilty to a charge of sending offensive messages, under the Communications Act.
- He was sentenced to 8 weeks and given a restraining order lasting for 5-years at Leeds District Magistrates Court.
- Alex Sobel is the MP for Leeds Central and Headingley.
- Community Security Trust is a charity protecting British Jews from terrorism and antisemitism. Widely recognised by police and government as a unique model of best practice, CST’s research regularly informs public policy and helps to safeguard wider British society.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/yorkshire-and-humberside/news/man-who-sent-antisemitic-abuse-jewish-mps-office-jailed
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Former teacher who groomed student convicted of sex offences04/12/2025 13:10:00
A former teacher who abused his position of trust to target and groom a girl 20 years ago has been convicted of sexual offences.
Nursery worker pleads guilty to sexually abusing girls04/12/2025 11:25:00
A 45-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting four young girls he was looking after at a nursery in London. All the victims were aged three or four.
Twice deported migrant jailed for re-entering the UK02/12/2025 09:20:00
An Albanian national who was deported from the UK twice in three years was recently (28 November) sentenced for breaking immigration rules by returning illegally again last year.
Man admits deliberately driving into crowd in Liverpool26/11/2025 15:25:00
A man has admitted deliberately driving into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC’s Premier League title celebrations in May.
Complex layers of abuse provide a new prosecution challenge in tackling Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG)26/11/2025 14:25:00
Exclusive Crown Prosecution Service data shows significant overlap of domestic abuse across key VAWG crimes, including rape, strangulation, ‘honour’-based abuse, harassment, stalking and revenge porn
Man jailed for distributing child abuse images from international blackmail ring24/11/2025 12:20:00
A man has been jailed for his role in an international organised crime group (OCG) that blackmailed more than 100 children worldwide into producing sexual abuse material.
David Carrick: Serial rapist and former police officer guilty of further sexual offences20/11/2025 09:25:00
Serial rapist and former police officer David Carrick has been found guilty of serious sex offences against a further two women.
Further charges against Anthony Williams19/11/2025 15:25:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced further charges against Anthony Williams, 32, from Peterborough.