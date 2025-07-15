Man who sexually abused teenagers has sentence increased

A man who sexually abused two teenagers has had his sentence increased following an intervention by the Solicitor General.

Jacob Corrie [31] from Carlisle has had his sentence increased by four years after it was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General, Lucy Rigby KC MP, under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The court heard that Corrie met his first victim over social media when he was 19. Corrie sexually abused the vulnerable boy, who Corrie knew was 14 years old, over two years between 2013 and 2015. Corrie also sent sexual messages via social media.

Corrie sexually abused the second teenager in 2013, before threatening her not to tell anyone. After the incident, Corrie sent a series of sexual messages to the victim claiming he had compromising images of them.

The court also heard Corrie had a previous conviction from 2020 after he sent messages to the second victim threatening to send compromising photos to her friends and family unless she sent more pictures.

In a victim personal statement, one of the teenagers said they do not feel safe in their daily life and suffer from constant fear, anxiety and depression.

Corrie initially denied the offences before pleading guilty and accepting that he was aware the victims were both aged under 16.

He admitted to nine counts of sexual activity with a child, eight counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of sexual communication with a child.

The Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP yesterday said:

Jacob Corrie’s crimes were appalling. I commend Cumbria police for their comprehensive investigation, and I welcome the court’s decision to increase his sentence.

On 16 April 2025, Corrie was sentenced to six years and four months’ imprisonment Carlisle Crown Court.

On 11 July, his sentence was revised to 10 years and four months after it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.