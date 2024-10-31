Man who spiked orange juice to force miscarriage convicted

A man who gave orange juice to a woman that he spiked with an abortion-inducing drug has been found guilty of administering a poison to procure a miscarriage.



Stuart Worby, 40, crushed a single 200m tablet of mifepristone into the drink on the night of 3 August 2022 without the woman’s knowledge or consent.

He then inserted a number of tablets of misoprostol, another abortion drug, inside the woman after using deception to engage in sexual activity with her.

Within a few hours the woman had a severe physical reaction and was admitted to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital the following day where she miscarried her 15-week-old baby.

At the time she believed the miscarriage was unsuspicious, but later reported Worby to the police and he was arrested on 5 August.

The investigation by Norfolk Police found that Worby had been working with Nueza Cepeda, 39, to obtain the two drugs. Cepeda pleaded guilty to supplying an instrument to procure a miscarriage, while Cepeda’s boyfriend, Wayne Finney, 41, was found not guilty of intentionally encouraging or assisting others commit a crime.

Worby and Cepeda will be sentenced on 6 December at Norfolk Crown Court.

Nicola Pope from the Crown Prosecution Service said:



“This is a heartbreaking case involving a woman who wanted to have her baby but was forced to have a miscarriage by Stuart Worby.

“He committed this heinous crime along with Nueza Cepeda, who helped him by illegally obtaining drugs that are used by women seeking an abortion.

“These drugs give women power and control over their bodies – but the victim was forced to take them without her knowledge or consent.

“I thank the jury who have had to listen to some disturbing evidence, our thoughts remain with the victim of this horrific crime.”

The prosecution’s case

Worby pleaded not guilty to the charges against him but the Crown Prosecution Service was able to present evidence that left no doubt as to his guilt.

This included incriminating WhatsApp messages, including one sent by Worby after he had given the pills saying, “It didn’t work bro, can vanessa [another name for Cepeda] get on phone tomorrow and say she needs more. I will pay if necessary. She got cramps etc, then was sick. But it didn’t work.”

There was also CCTV footage from the day before the incident showing Cepeda arriving at a pub with a white envelope containing what the prosecution said were the abortion pills and handing it over to Worby. Worby’s bank statement showed he paid for Cepeda’s medical consultation that resulted in her obtaining the two drugs.

A gynaecologist gave evidence that simply ingesting mifepristone in the orange juice would not explain the woman’s symptoms or cause the spontaneous miscarriage by itself. She would have had to have ingested misoprostol as well. A toxicologist explained to the court that police took nail clippings from Worby for forensic testing. The clippings were found to have traces of mifepristone and misoprostol on them. A post-mortem, including an analysis of chemicals in the baby’s system, found traces of mifepristone.



Worby also changed his story. He initially told police he had not administered any abortion drugs. But in a subsequent interview he accepted he had obtained an abortion pill with the intention of giving it to the woman but then changed his mind and flushed the tablets down the toilet.

