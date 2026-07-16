Attorney General's Office
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Man who stabbed two strangers in London Underground has sentence increased
Violent knifeman who carried out frenzied attack at Tube station, has his sentence increased, after the Solicitor General intervenes.
Nicholas Orlando Green of Kennington Park Road, Southwark, London, had his sentence increased by seven years after Solicitor General Ellie Reeves KC MP referred his case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme.
The court heard that on 27 March 2024, then 35-year-old Green entered Kennington Underground station and launched an unprovoked attack on two strangers who were returning home. Green attacked and repeatedly stabbed one man with a knife, before a second man bravely intervened to help.
Green then turned on the second man and stabbed him multiple times. Both victims sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment.
As he left the underground station, Green also assaulted a woman.
The Solicitor General Ellie Reeves KC MP said:
This was a shocking and horrific attack. Green targeted three people with extreme merciless violence. The bravery shown by the victim who stepped in to help was remarkable, and my thoughts are with all those affected.
I welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to increase Green’s sentence and remain committed to ensuring those who carry out serious knife attacks face the full force of the law.
British Transport Police Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell said:
We wholeheartedly welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to increase Green’s sentence to a 23-year sentence.
His victims – who were complete strangers to him – continue to live with the physical and psychological impact of the shocking and unprovoked attack at Kennington Underground station in March 2024.
I hope this outcome provides some additional comfort knowing that Green will now serve an even longer sentence
On 4 December 2025 at Inner London Crown Court, Nicholas Orlando Green was sentenced to a 16-year sentence, comprising 11 years’ imprisonment and a 5-year extended licence period, for two counts of Wounding with intent, one count of having a Bladed Article and one count of Assault by Beating.
On 15 July 2026, at the Court of Appeal, Nicholas Orlando Green’s sentence was increased to a 23-year sentence, comprising 18 years’ imprisonment and a 5-year extended licence period.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/man-who-stabbed-two-strangers-in-london-underground-has-sentence-increased
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