Man who stockpiled over 43,000 indecent images of children sentenced to three and a half years

A man who saved over 43,000 indecent images of children, including AI-generated abuse material and self-written paedophile manuals, has been sentenced to three and a half years, following a National Crime Agency investigation.

NCA officers investigated Charles Cornelius, 57, from Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, after receiving information that an account linked to him had uploaded ten indecent images of children to the internet.

Cornelius was permanently living and teaching in Thailand when he travelled back to the UK in June 2022 and uploaded the images to the internet.

NCA officers arrested Cornelius at Manchester Airport on 9 August 2023 when he returned to the UK for possession, making and distribution of indecent images.

He provided no comment at interview and was released on bail with conditions. Magistrates denied an application to allow him to return to Thailand while the investigation was ongoing.

Analysis of his devices discovered known and AI generated child sexual abuse material, as well as prompts used to create the AI images.

Two self-generated paedophile manuals were also discovered despite attempts to encrypt devices and conceal the material.

Cornelius had previously taught young children in multiple countries. It is believed he took a course in teaching English to non-native speakers before working with the British Council Thailand from 2012 onwards.

Cornelius pleaded guilty to all charges at Manchester Magistrates Court in September and was sentenced at Chester Crown Court today [11 December].

Danielle Pownall, NCA operations manager, said:

“Cornelius sought out and created images showing horrific abuse of children, including using AI to create further depraved imagery.

“His creation of paedophile manuals reflects a disturbing desire to prey on the most vulnerable in society. He did all this whilst putting himself in a position of trust around children.”

“The NCA is committed to prosecuting criminals who engage in child sexual abuse activity and pursue justice for victims.”