Man who threatened rape and murder against air steward has sentence increased

Salman Iftikhar (38), from Iver, Buckinghamshire, had his sentence increased by three years after his case was referred by the Law Officers to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The court heard that on 7 February 2023, Iftikhar was travelling with his family on a flight from London to Lahore, Pakistan.

Iftikhar was intoxicated when he was asked to return to his seat by a member of cabin crew after he took ice with his hands.

In response, Iftikhar targeted the lead member of the cabin crew. He swore at the air steward and racially abused her before threatening she would be raped and killed in her hotel room in Pakistan.

Iftikhar continued the tirade throughout the eight-hour flight and also abused other members of cabin crew, threatening that the hotel they were staying in would be blown up.

The abuse was so serious, cabin crew discussed diverting the plane to Turkey.

In a personal statement, the victim said she remains ‘haunted and traumatised’ by the threats Iftikhar made against her and how she had to take 14 months off work.

Iftikhar originally entered not guilty pleas but changed his plea to guilty days before the trial was to begin.

The Solicitor General Rt Hon Ellie Reeves MP said:

Salman Iftikhar made horrific threats of rape and violence against an air steward who was simply doing her job. His tirade of hate and abuse caused distress and anguish for the whole flight, and all of our thoughts today should be with the cabin crew and passengers who suffered from Iftikhar’s vile behaviour.” Law Officers referred Iftikhar’s sentence to the Court of Appeal after several requests to review the case from members of the public. I hope this brings comfort and a sense of justice to those impacted, and underlines that our criminal justice system works for victims and vulnerable people.

On 1 August 2025, Salman Iftikhar received a 15-month sentence at Isleworth Crown Court for one count of threats to kill and one count of racially aggravated intentional harassment.

On 11 November 2025, his sentence was increased to four years and three months following a referral under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.