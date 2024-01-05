Managing deer numbers for nature and climate

Enabling sustainable measures for deer management.

Protecting and enhancing nature and improving animal welfare are the key aims of proposed changes to deer management legislation.

It is estimated there are around 1 million wild deer in Scotland, up from around 500,000 in 1990. This extremely high population means that management is required to protect and restore important habitats, particularly woodland and peatland.

In 2023 the Scottish Parliament passed legislative changes to give authorised land managers more powers to help control the deer population including extending the period for culling male deer; allowing the use of non-lead ammunition and permitting the use of ‘night sights’ to cull deer at night.

Building on this, the Scottish Government is now seeking views on a range of further proposals to improve the current system of deer management. These include:

granting NatureScot additional powers to facilitate deer management for the purposes of enhancing the natural environment

changes to improve the welfare of wild deer when undertaking deer management

removing barriers for venison dealers to help expand their markets and get more venison into the food supply chain

Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater said:

“Improving our natural environment and tackling the climate crisis through tree-planting, woodland regeneration and peatland restoration would not be possible without effective deer management.

“We need to get the right balance of wild deer in the right areas to maximise the environmental benefits they can bring as part of a healthy, functioning ecosystem.

“The benefits of carefully managed wild deer populations are not just environmental. Deer provide important employment and social opportunities to our rural communities and they form an iconic part of Scotland’s landscape. This consultation is an opportunity for people across Scotland to have their say on further proposals to improve the management of deer populations and to help shape future legislation.”

Background

The managing deer for climate and nature consultation seeks views on proposed changes to Scotland’s systems of deer management.

It builds on previous legislative changes made in 2023 and recommendations made by the Deer Working Group in their 2020 report The Management of Wild Deer in Scotland.

The consultation will run from Friday 5 January 2024 for 12 weeks, closing on Friday 29 March 2024.