The importance of managing risks around net zero, and areas where GAD can help the public sector with plans for net zero projects, were explored at a key event.

GAD has shared its expertise about the significance of managing risks around net zero aims. Actuaries Lily Melmoth and Eva Grace from the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) were invited to attend the Net Zero Scotland Projects conference.

Delegates and contributors

Attendees and speakers included the Scottish Government, local councils and authorities who own a net zero budget and have net zero projects over the next year.

The major players when it comes to net zero in Scotland include national and regional bodies as well as:

32 local authorities

30 Integration Joint Boards

25 colleges

19 universities

14 Regional NHS Boards and 5 Special NHS Boards

7 Regional Transport Partnerships

At the event on 19 March, we shared information in the conference session, ‘Accelerating the transition towards net zero transport, infrastructure and mobility’.

GAD Scotland engagement lead, Lily Melmoth spoke at the conference about how we can help the public sector to manage risks around net zero, as well as opportunities where we can add value. Actuary Eva Grace was invited to the event following her GAD blog publication: ‘Climate change targets: Net zero, no hero for investors.’

Credit: Eva Grace

Technologies and strategies

Our expertise across insurance, investments, pensions and wider financial risk management helps the public sector understand and quantify the risks and opportunities of climate change.

Lily Melmoth yesterday said: