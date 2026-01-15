Manchester man sentenced for assaulting Fisheries Officer

Thomas Hodkinson struck an officer with a broken fishing rod. Prosecution is a warning that threatening and abusive behaviour will not be tolerated.

A man has been sentenced after he hit an Environment Agency Fisheries Enforcement Officer across the face with a fishing rod during patrols in Greater Manchester.

Thomas Hodkinson, 24, from Queens Park Road in Heywood, Rochdale, appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 7 January where he pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and fishing without an Environment Agency fishing licence.

Environment Agency Fisheries Enforcement Officers are deemed to be constables for the purposes of enforcing fisheries legislation and are protected under the Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018.

The court heard that the officer was struck across the face with a broken rod during fisheries patrols at Pilsworth Fishery, near Bury in Greater Manchester, on 28 August 2024.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work in the community, to pay compensation of £100 and costs of £300.

Safety of staff paramount

Mark Easedale, Area Environment Manager at the Environment Agency, said:

Our officers are doing an important job ensuring people are fishing legally and taking action against those that aren’t. The safety of our staff is paramount, and I hope this serves as a warning that anyone being abusive or threatening towards them can expect to be put before the courts. This conviction now means the offender has a criminal record. It’s important to purchase your fishing licence before you cast a line. It’s a small cost today compared to potentially serious financial and legal consequences tomorrow.

The court was told that the officers were checking fishing licences and asked Hodkinson if he had one. He said he didn’t know he needed a licence to fish in that location, but that he had had one in the past.

He was then asked for his details so the officer could validate them. The situation then escalated, and resulted Hodkinson striking the officer across the face with a fishing rod. He then left the scene.

He failed to attend his first court appearance at a later date and was arrested.

The incident was captured on the officer’s body worn camera.

The court heard that Hodkinson was of previous good character and this was his first offence.

Environment Agency Fisheries Enforcement Officers inspect rod licences 24 hours a day, seven days a week to check for illegal fishing.

Get a rod licence

Money raised from fishing licence sales is used to protect and improve fisheries and the environment. Fishing illegally undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to enhance and protect fish stocks and angling and can incur a significant fine, and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized.

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or stillwater, needs a licence. A 1-day licence costs from just £7.10 and an annual licence costs from just £35.80 (concessions available).

People can buy a fishing licence online or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386.

Anyone with information about illegal fishing can contact the Environment Agency incident line 24/7 on 0800 807060 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Further Background:

Full charges:

On the 28 August 2024 at Pilsworth Fishery, in a place where fishing is regulated, was fishing and he was not entitled to do so by virtue of a fishing licence. Contrary to section 27(1)(a)(i) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.