National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Manchester mum had to live in unsafe accommodation for 18 months longer than necessary, Ombudsman says
A Manchester mum had to live in an unsuitable and unsafe flat with her disabled son for 18 months longer than she should have, according to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.
The family of three, including a son with complex needs and medical conditions, were placed in the two bedroom temporary accommodation by Manchester City Council after they became homeless.
However, the mum told the council that the property was not suitable for her. She said it posed a danger because of her son’s needs. She said the sleeping arrangements were not suitable as she had to sleep in the same room as her son because of his medical needs and she got very little sleep. She added the stairs also posed a risk to her son who has no sense of danger. The flat also started to develop mould and damp issues.
She asked the council for a three-bedroom property with all the bedrooms on the same level, a downstairs toilet (due to her son’s mobility issues) and a small garden to allow her son to let off excess energy.
The council agreed the property she was in was unsuitable for the mum and her family. It made her a number of offers of accommodation, but it ultimately agreed all were unsuitable for her needs.
The mother complained to the Ombudsman in February 2024, and the council eventually offered her a more suitable property in August 2024.
The Ombudsman’s investigation found the council took too long to find the family suitable alternative accommodation. It also found the council did not have sufficient regard to the Public Sector Equality Duty when considering the family’s need for alternative accommodation, given the son’s disabilities.
Ms Amerdeep Somal, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:
“Manchester City Council had a duty to find this family suitable temporary accommodation. And, while I appreciate this family’s specific needs meant it may have been more difficult to find them a property, I cannot accept they are so unusual as to warrant such a long wait.
“This has had a significant and detrimental effect on the family: the mother could not get a good night’s sleep as she had to share a room with her son, while the son was at constant risk of injury from using the stairs.
“I am pleased the council has latterly accepted my findings and has now agreed to put in place the recommendations I have made.”
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman remedies injustice and shares learning from investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. In this case the council will apologise to the mum and pay her £3,600 for the 18 months the family spent in unsuitable accommodation.
The Ombudsman has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case the council will review its current procurement procedure and produce an action plan to increase the supply of different types of temporary accommodation suitable for people with disabilities and complex needs.
Related Content
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Disabled Worcestershire child had to live in an unsuitable home for far too long because of councils’ errors06/12/2024 09:20:00
A Worcestershire child with significant and complex needs had to live in an unsuitable home for far longer than necessary because Bromsgrove and Worcestershire councils made a catalogue of errors when adapting a home to their needs.
Care homes reminded about clarity of contracts following Ombudsman investigation29/11/2024 11:15:00
A man complained to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman that The Grange Care Home had agreed to refund his mother’s estate money it had received as FNC payments, but then the care home then went back on this verbal agreement and did not refund the money.
Woman moved to permanent nursing home after hospital failed to treat pressure sore21/11/2024 14:15:00
A hospital’s failure to properly assess and treat an elderly woman with a pressure sore contributed to her having to move into a nursing home, an investigation by England’s Health Ombudsman has found.
Ombudsman highlights priorities to improve public services over next three years21/11/2024 11:05:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has made four recommendations to Government on how the organisation could improve the public services it oversees in its flagship Triennial Review, launched today.
Worcestershire failed looked after child with special needs because of “bewildering” lack of basic knowledge20/11/2024 13:15:00
A vulnerable looked after child with special educational needs missed out on five and a half terms of education and didn’t receive the therapy they needed for more than two years because staff at a council-owned company, Worcestershire Children First, had such a poor grasp of the SEND system.
Councils need to get support for adoptive families right, Ombudsman says08/11/2024 10:10:00
Lessons from Ombudsman investigations into poor services to children and their adoptive families are being highlighted in a new special report
Councils urged to take a measured approach to household waste offenders31/10/2024 16:10:00
Local councils across England are being urged to take a balanced approach to people who fall foul of household waste disposal laws.