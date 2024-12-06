Manchester mum had to live in unsafe accommodation for 18 months longer than necessary, Ombudsman says

A Manchester mum had to live in an unsuitable and unsafe flat with her disabled son for 18 months longer than she should have, according to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.

The family of three, including a son with complex needs and medical conditions, were placed in the two bedroom temporary accommodation by Manchester City Council after they became homeless.

However, the mum told the council that the property was not suitable for her. She said it posed a danger because of her son’s needs. She said the sleeping arrangements were not suitable as she had to sleep in the same room as her son because of his medical needs and she got very little sleep. She added the stairs also posed a risk to her son who has no sense of danger. The flat also started to develop mould and damp issues.

She asked the council for a three-bedroom property with all the bedrooms on the same level, a downstairs toilet (due to her son’s mobility issues) and a small garden to allow her son to let off excess energy.

The council agreed the property she was in was unsuitable for the mum and her family. It made her a number of offers of accommodation, but it ultimately agreed all were unsuitable for her needs.

The mother complained to the Ombudsman in February 2024, and the council eventually offered her a more suitable property in August 2024.

The Ombudsman’s investigation found the council took too long to find the family suitable alternative accommodation. It also found the council did not have sufficient regard to the Public Sector Equality Duty when considering the family’s need for alternative accommodation, given the son’s disabilities.

Ms Amerdeep Somal, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:

“Manchester City Council had a duty to find this family suitable temporary accommodation. And, while I appreciate this family’s specific needs meant it may have been more difficult to find them a property, I cannot accept they are so unusual as to warrant such a long wait. “This has had a significant and detrimental effect on the family: the mother could not get a good night’s sleep as she had to share a room with her son, while the son was at constant risk of injury from using the stairs. “I am pleased the council has latterly accepted my findings and has now agreed to put in place the recommendations I have made.”

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman remedies injustice and shares learning from investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. In this case the council will apologise to the mum and pay her £3,600 for the 18 months the family spent in unsuitable accommodation.

The Ombudsman has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case the council will review its current procurement procedure and produce an action plan to increase the supply of different types of temporary accommodation suitable for people with disabilities and complex needs.

