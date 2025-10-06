Scottish Government
Manchester synagogue attack
First Minister: Scotland must stand firm against those who seek to divide us.
First Minister John Swinney has urged communities to stand united in condemnation at the violence inflicted upon the Jewish community with the attack at the Heaton Park synagogue in Manchester.
Mr Swinney said now more than ever, division and hatred of all forms – especially the evil of antisemitism – must be rejected and communities must stand firm against those that seek to divide our country.
Last night the First Minister expressed his horror at the Heaton Park attacks during a private visit to the Edinburgh Hebrew Congregation, where he was able to reiterate his solidarity with Scotland’s Jewish community and stress the additional and dedicated Police Scotland patrols around synagogues and other Jewish venues in Scotland. In an expression of solidarity, flags flying from Scottish Government buildings were lowered until 20:00 on friday 03 October.
Mr Swinney also received a briefing from the UK Government Security Minister, and Scotland’s Justice Secretary has had further conversations with the Chief Constable of Police Scotland to ensure every necessary step is being taken in Scotland to provide reassurance to Jewish communities.
First Minister John Swinney recently said:
“The horror of the violence inflicted upon the Jewish Community with the Heaton Park attack is utterly unimaginable. I cannot stress enough my sympathy with those families and their friends who have lost their loved ones, and my solidarity with the Jewish community in Scotland and across the whole of the United Kingdom.
“I know just what a distressing time this is for our Jewish communities, with fears and worry over the consequences of Heaton Park playing on their mind. I can assure our Jewish community that we will do everything necessary to ensure their continued safety, and additional security and policing is in place around synagogues and Jewish community venues.
“When society is faced with unimaginable horror, we must take solace in the things that unite us. We must stand firm against those that seek to divide us. Now more than ever, division and all form of hatred – especially evil antisemitism – must be rejected and I urge communities across Scotland to stand firm against those that seek to divide our country.
“Scotland’s diversity and our inclusive outlook is one of our greatest strengths. It is a precious commodity which we must all work to cherish and maintain, especially at moments of strain.
“In this spirit, I take great pride in Drumlanrig Peace Accord, which was agreed in Scotland and marks a profound step forward in fostering mutual respect and understanding between Jewish and Muslim communities. Scotland stands ready to support efforts that build bridges, promote solidarity, and ensure that all our citizens can face challenges together in peace and unity.”
Background
The First Minister recently wrote privately to Jewish community leaders expressing sympathy and solidarity, and setting out some of the actions being taken to ensure communities feel safe and supported.
In line with flag protocols, the half-masting of flags from the main Scottish Government building on 3 October 2025 took place following the Manchester Synagogue attack.
Flag flying on government buildings: 2025 – gov.scot
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/manchester-synagogue-attack/
