Manchester to host world leaders at the 2027 G20 Summit

The UK will host the twenty second G20 Leaders’ Summit in Manchester next year, convening the major global economic players to deliver on our shared goals and address the most acute global challenges we face.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will take place on 27 and 28 November 2027. Over two days the UK will host heads of government from G20 members. We will use the summit to reinforce global economic stability – essential for working people in the UK.

As well as the Manchester Summit, locations across the UK are also set to host further events throughout the year - bringing the G20 to nations and regions across the UK. The Government is determined to ensure the Summit and the year-long Presidency will benefit people in every part of the UK.

The work of the G20 and our relationship with G20 partners has real impact in the UK. In recent years G20 members have brought thousands of investment projects into the UK, creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs. The UK last hosted the G20 Summit in 2009 where world leaders pledged to make an additional $1.1 trillion available to help the world economy through the financial crisis and restore credit, growth and jobs.

The G20 brings together 19 of the world’s largest economies and the European Union and the African Union. Together, it makes up 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade, and two-thirds of the world’s population and is the main international forum for coordinating the world’s largest economies.

The Leaders’ Summit will be held at the Manchester Central Convention Centre in Manchester city centre. As well as world leaders, it will host thousands of diplomats and delegates from international organisations.

First Secretary of State Louise Haigh said:

Hosting the G20 in Manchester next year will be an opportunity to showcase some of the best that British communities and industries the length and breadth of this country have to offer.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Bev Craig said:

We’re proud to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Greater Manchester, and are ready to welcome people from across the world to our city region. Greater Manchester has changed the world over centuries as the home of innovation and trailblazing ideas, and is being recognised as an emerging star of the global economy. With the spotlight on us, we look forward to working with the Government to deliver a G20 Summit that will help boost growth and bring real benefits to people here and throughout the country.

Leader of Manchester City Council Garry Bridges said: