Mandatory bag checks introduced for all visitors
Starting 29 April 2025, we are introducing new security measures to safeguard our visitors, staff and to protect our collections. Upon entering The National Archives’ building, all visitors’ bags, containers and other belongings will be searched by security staff.
Prohibited items to our building remain the same and include weapons of any kind, unidentified substances, bladed items, and protest materials. Read our full list of prohibited items.
We would strongly recommend that you only bring what you need with you – the fewer items you have in your bag, the quicker it will be for us to check it when you arrive.
Entry into the reading rooms
If you are visiting us to research, read what you can and cannot take into the reading rooms. Our lockers are free to use and located in our ground floor cloakroom.
Suitcases and other items that are too large to fit inside our lockers are not allowed inside the building: please make arrangements to leave luggage elsewhere. Our lockers can accommodate items with a maximum size of 43 cm x 42 cm x 42 cm. Nearby luggage storage providers can be found by searching on www.stasher.com.
More information
Full list of Visitor regulations
What can I take into the reading rooms?
We understand that most visitors will behave responsibly, and we appreciate your understanding in helping us to provide a safe and enjoyable visit for everyone.
