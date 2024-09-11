Welsh Government
|Printable version
Mandatory bird registration coming into force soon: Register now!
From 1st October 2024 it will become a legal requirement for all bird keepers in Wales (and England) to register themselves with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).
Previously, only keepers with 50 or more birds were legally required to register. This new requirement will mean keepers of poultry and other captive birds must register regardless of the size of their flock.
More than 2,000 keepers of small flocks of poultry and other captive birds across Wales have already registered ahead of the legal deadline on 1st October.
By registering you will receive updates and guidance if there’s a disease outbreak, such as bird flu, in your area.
You will also be helping to prevent the spread of disease and protect all kept birds, including backyard flocks.
Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, yesterday said:
This new requirement will allow us to communicate with bird keepers effectively, which is vital in helping us to manage disease outbreaks such as bird flu.
We encourage all keepers in Wales to register their birds ahead of the legal deadline on 1st October.
Richard Irvine, CVO Wales, yesterday said:
The new registration requirements from 1st October will help bird keepers to protect their flocks. The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) will be able to contact bird keepers if there’s a notifiable disease outbreak in their area, such as bird flu, to inform them about actions they need to take to protect the health of their birds, and to prevent the spread of disease.
It is important to remember that scrupulous hygiene and biosecurity remain essential to protect flocks from the threat of disease.
Bird keepers have worked hard to protect their flocks from the risks of avian influenza in recent years and I want to thank them for their continued efforts.
Keepers will be required to review their entry on the register on an annual basis to ensure their details are up to date and any changes are recorded.
Some types of captive birds that are kept as pets and live solely indoors without any outside access, are exempt from registration. Other types of captive bird and all poultry flocks must be registered by law from 1st October.
Further information available at Poultry and other captive birds: registration rules and forms
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/mandatory-bird-registration-coming-force-soon-register-now
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Wales sees record growth in entrepreneurship10/09/2024 16:05:00
GEM Wales 2023 report reveals record entrepreneurship rates.
“We are committed to providing compassionate support for all those affected by suicide when they need it,” vows Minister10/09/2024 14:05:00
Mental Health Minister Sarah Murphy has pledged to ensure compassionate support services are available for all those affected by suicide and bereavement when they need it.
Collaboration at the heart of new funding scheme for farmers10/09/2024 11:05:00
The development phase of the new Integrated Natural Resources Scheme (INRS) is open for applications until 27 September.
Removing the barriers to adult learning – a new approach in East Cardiff09/09/2024 14:05:00
Parents in East Cardiff are benefitting from an innovative approach to adult learning, thanks to a new scheme being run by Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC).
Clean Air Advisory Panel: Announcement of new members09/09/2024 12:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS has appointed 10 independent expert advisors to sit on the Welsh Government’s Clean Air Advisory Panel (CAAP).
Welsh champions' bike manufacturing firm on track for expansion06/09/2024 14:05:00
Hot on the heels of Tom Pidcock’s thrilling gold medal at the Paris Olympics, another British mountain bike superpower is changing gear in the development of their rapidly growing international biking business based in mid Wales.
Shouting Whisper’s Paralympic success06/09/2024 12:05:00
The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which draws to a close this evening, has been brought to millions of TV screens by a Wales-based company, with thanks to support from Creative Wales and Welsh Government.
Welsh farmers urged to be vigilant for signs of Bluetongue06/09/2024 09:15:00
Following confirmation of new cases of Bluetongue virus in England, the Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales has urged farmers to be alert to signs of the virus.
£5 million for culture and sport bodies and Cadw05/09/2024 14:05:00
The Welsh Government is providing a further £5 million to support and protect Wales’ culture and sport arm’s length bodies and Cadw.