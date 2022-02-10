WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting is a start – but it must be introduced urgently, says TUC
Commenting on a report published by the women and equalities select committee (WESC), which recommends that ministers introduce mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting by April 2023, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady recently (08 February 2022) said:
“No worker should be held back or paid less because of racism at work. Yet structural racism still plays a big role in determining Black workers’ pay and career prospects.
“Making employers report their ethnicity pay gaps would be a good start. Alongside publishing the raw data, every employer must publish their action plan setting out how they will close their pay gap. That will really drive more equal workplaces.
“Business and unions are united in their support for compulsory ethnicity pay gap monitoring. As today’s report advocates, ministers should bring it in by 2023.”
- The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
