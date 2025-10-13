Manor Farm Dairy in Dorset fined for slurry polluting river

Manor Farm Dairy has been prosecuted for allowing cattle slurry to overflow from a lagoon, polluting a nearby river for 4 kilometres.

Dorchester-based Manor Farm Dairy pleaded guilty to the offence which happened last year.

The avoidable pollution incident caused a severe impact on 2km of local watercourse, with over 4km adversely affected.

Farmers urged to follow advice and guidance on slurry management to avoid environmental harm.

Manor Farm Dairy Ltd of Manor Farm, Hilfield, Dorchester, Dorset, appeared before Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 8 October. They pleaded guilty to an offence of causing a discharge of poisonous, noxious or polluting matter into a local river.

They were fined £6,000 and ordered to pay costs totalling £10,158.50 The fine was set at £9,000 but reduced for an early guilty plea.

River turns olive-green

The court heard that in March 2024, the Environment Agency received a report of pollution from a member of the public near the village of Leigh, Sherborne, Dorset. On arrival at Bailey Ridge Lane, the Environment Agency officer saw olive-green discolouration in the watercourse that indicated contamination from slurry. Significant amounts of foam were also present on the surface of the stream.

An Environment Agency officer checks the readings of the affected watercourse, discoloured olive-green, a sign of slurry pollution.

The Environment Agency officer followed the watercourse upstream where it was traced to Manor Farm Dairy in Hilfield.

Immediately downstream of Manor Farm’s slurry lagoons, the watercourse appeared to be running clear. However, there was evidence of a “tideline” of slurry having run approximately 4ft up both banks where slurry had entered the watercourse, at some force, prior to the Environment Agency officer’s arrival.

Impact on river felt up to 4.5km from source

The exact volume that escaped remains unknown but there was evidence of slurry overflowing from the recipient watercourse prior to entering the culvert on to the adjacent road.

An invertebrate ecology investigation was completed shortly after the incident. This concluded that there was a pollution by organic material of the watercourse.

This pollution caused a significant deterioration in water quality with the report concluding the slurry spill had a severe impact for 2km with further impact noticeable 4.5km from the source.

‘This was avoidable. We can give advice’

David Womack, senior environment officer, said:

This incident was avoidable. Regulations requiring farmers to be able to securely store a minimum of 4 months slurry production have been in place since 1991. Wetter weather and TB restrictions contributed to larger volumes of slurry being produced in this instance which is why farmers are advised to regularly look at their slurry stores. If they have concerns about not having sufficient capacity, we recommend they contact us. We can give advice on current legislation, help ensure slurry calculations are accurate and reduce the pollution risk by identifying non-compliant structures. If an incident does occur, we would urge those responsible to report it as soon as possible to the Environment Agency. This can help reduce any environmental impact. Incidents can be reported 24hrs a day on 0800 80 70 60.

Guidance for farmers on appropriate storage is available at Storing silage, slurry and agricultural fuel oil - GOV.UK

Background

Manor Farm Dairy Ltd was charged with the following offence: