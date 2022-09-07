Manpower Services Ltd surrenders Ofqual recognition

Manpower Services Ltd is no longer an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation.

Manpower Services Ltd has surrendered its status as an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation.

Manpower Services Ltd informed Ofqual in August 2022 of its intention to surrender recognition. Manpower Services Ltd has no outstanding students for its regulated provision.

The surrender took effect as of 18 August 2022. From this date, no qualifications offered by Manpower Services Ltd are regulated by Ofqual.

Manpower Services Ltd previously had 2 regulated qualifications and issued no certificates in the last academic year. We understand no students are negatively impacted by this surrender.

When awarding organisations are considering surrendering their recognition, we stand ready to discuss the options for proceeding while ensuring students are protected.

A full list of currently recognised awarding organisations and regulated qualifications can be found on the Register of Regulated Qualifications.