OFQUAL
|Printable version
Manpower Services Ltd surrenders Ofqual recognition
Manpower Services Ltd is no longer an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation.
Manpower Services Ltd has surrendered its status as an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation.
Manpower Services Ltd informed Ofqual in August 2022 of its intention to surrender recognition. Manpower Services Ltd has no outstanding students for its regulated provision.
The surrender took effect as of 18 August 2022. From this date, no qualifications offered by Manpower Services Ltd are regulated by Ofqual.
Manpower Services Ltd previously had 2 regulated qualifications and issued no certificates in the last academic year. We understand no students are negatively impacted by this surrender.
When awarding organisations are considering surrendering their recognition, we stand ready to discuss the options for proceeding while ensuring students are protected.
A full list of currently recognised awarding organisations and regulated qualifications can be found on the Register of Regulated Qualifications.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/manpower-services-ltd-surrenders-ofqual-recognition
Latest News from
OFQUAL
Guide to the 2022 Level 1, Level 1/2 and Level 2 qualification results for VTQs in England26/08/2022 13:15:00
Covering Technical Awards and Technical Certificates approved for reporting in Department for Education (DfE) performance tables.
Guide to GCSE results for England, summer 202225/08/2022 10:15:00
First summer exams since 2019 – this year’s grades explained.
Guide to AS and A level results in England, summer 202218/08/2022 13:15:00
First summer exams since 2019 – this year’s grades explained.
Guide to the 2022 Level 3 qualification results for VTQs in England18/08/2022 12:20:00
Covering Applied General qualifications, T levels, and other vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs) approved for reporting in DfE performance tables.
Teacher assessed grades in 2021 - student and teacher experiences13/07/2022 14:10:00
Ofqual research reports on student and teacher experiences of teacher assessed grades (TAGs) for GCSE, AS and A levels and some VTQ qualifications.
Six new members join Ofqual Board05/07/2022 13:20:00
Education and charity leaders are joining the Ofqual Board.
Post 16 qualifications that sit alongside A and T levels01/07/2022 16:38:00
Ofqual seeks views on its detailed proposals for regulating a range of academic and technical level 3 qualifications.
New tender for National Reference Test01/07/2022 13:05:00
Ofqual is inviting organisations to run the National Reference Test from 2025.