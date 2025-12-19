Man’s sentence for violent crimes referred because time spent in custody overseas awaiting extradition was not deducted

A man’s sentence for violent crimes has been sent back to the courts by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) because the time he spent in custody in France awaiting extradition was not deducted from his sentence.

Shahan Karim was convicted on 6 February 2023 at Shrewsbury Crown Court of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and violent disorder. He received a sentence of seven years and six months’ imprisonment.

On 6 October 2023, the Single Judge refused permission to appeal and Mr Karim did not renew his application to the Full Court.

An application for review of the sentence was received by the CCRC on 24 October 2024.

Mr Karim spent 148 days in custody in France, before being returned to the UK for trial, having been arrested under the terms of a European Arrest Warrant.

Sections 243 and 240ZA of the Criminal Justice Act 2003 and section 327 of the Sentencing Act 2020, say that the 148 days that Mr Karim was held in custody in France awaiting extradition should count towards the time served by Mr Karim.

Although the judge was aware that Mr Karim had absconded to France, the time Mr Karim spent in custody in France has not been deducted from his sentence, it seems because it was overlooked, by everyone and similarly overlooked during his appeal application.

There is therefore a real possibility that the Court of Appeal will reduce Mr Karim’s sentence by 148 days to reflect the time he spent in custody in France.

Notes to editors: