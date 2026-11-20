DFM sets out progressive measures to help fund local services.

Legislation to introduce new council tax bands for properties worth more than £1 million, to help fund local public services, has been published.

The Council Tax (High Value Dwellings) Bill also includes measures to increase financial support for people with significant cognitive impairment, such as dementia or a serious brain injury, by backdating eligibility for council tax discounts or exemptions to the date of diagnosis.

If passed, the legislation would give local authorities powers to offer council tax discounts in response to local circumstances such as fire, flooding or other natural disasters.

Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth said:

“This is an important milestone for this legislation, which will further improve the fairness of taxation for local services, by adding two bands to the top of the council tax system for properties valued at over £1 million and £2 million.

“If passed, the Bill will introduce new council tax bands for the small percentage of homes worth more than £1 million, asking those with the broadest shoulders to contribute more towards local services, whilst responding to the housing emergency we are facing.

“At the same time the legislation will increase support for people living with significant cognitive impairment, including dementia and brain injuries, and also give councils greater flexibility to help communities affected by local disruption, such as flooding.

“This legislation builds on our progressive approach to taxation, which helps to target investment in economic growth and support cost of living measures not available elsewhere in the UK, such as free tuition, free prescriptions and our plans to extend a £2 bus fare cap across Scotland.”

Background

Council Tax (High Value Dwellings etc,) (Scotland) Bill.

The proposed two new council tax bands for homes worth more than £1 million and £2 million respectively are expected to apply to less than 1% of Scotland’s properties. Discounts and exemptions for circumstances such as sole occupancy will continue to apply and there is automatic transitional relief for sole or main residences where annual increases will be capped at 50% of the previous year’s bill or £1,500, whichever is lower.

A targeted valuation exercise by independent Scottish Assessors will identify properties with a market value above £1 million as at 1 April 2026.

For Band I properties valued between £1 million and £2 million, the charge is 2.886 times the Band D rate in that local authority area.

For Band J properties valued at more than £2 million, the charge is 4.628 times the Band D rate in that local authority area.

The Bill proposes the first scheme in the UK to backdate eligibility for council tax reductions and exemptions to those with significant cognitive impairment to the date of medical diagnosis instead of the date a qualifying benefit is granted. More than 25,000 properties across Scotland are currently eligible for council tax reductions and exemptions on this basis.