Manufacturing order books sink to a six-year low – CBI Industrial Trends Survey

The UK’s manufacturing sector saw a widespread fall in output volumes in the three months to June, with the balance for reported output declining to its weakest since 2020 – according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). Manufacturers expect output volumes to fall again in the three months to September.

Volumes of total and export orders were reported as below “normal” in June, with total order books standing at their weakest since September 2020. Selling price expectations eased in June, relative to May, but remain above historical norms. Stocks of finished goods were seen as adequate in June, broadly in line with the long-run average.

The survey, based on the responses of 288 manufacturers, found:

Output volumes fell in the three months to June, with the balance weaker than at any time since the quarter to August 2020 (weighted balance of -33%, from -23% in the quarter to May). Manufacturers expect output volumes to fall further in the three months to September (-31%). Output decreased in 12 out of 17 sub-sectors in the three months to June, with the fall being driven by the food, drink & tobacco, mechanical engineering, paper, printing & media and metal products sub-sectors. No sub-sectors recorded an increase in output.

Total order books were reported as below “normal” in June (-45%, from -41% in May), to the greatest extent since September 2020.

Export order books were also reported as below “normal” (-33%, from -29% in May). The level of export order books stands below the long-run average (-19%).

Expectations for average selling price inflation remained elevated in June, though have eased relative to May (+22%, from +38% in May). Expectations for selling price growth remain well-above the long-run average (+8%).

Stocks of finished goods were reported as more than adequate in June (+11%, from +7% in May), and stand broadly in line with the long-run average (+12%).

Cameron Martin, CBI Senior Economist, said: