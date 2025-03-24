WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Manufacturing output contracts in the quarter to March - CBI Industrial Trends Survey
Manufacturing output volumes fell in the three months to March, at a slightly steeper pace than in the three months to February, according to the CBI’s latest monthly Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). Looking ahead, manufacturers expect output volumes to be broadly unchanged in the quarter to June.
The volume of total order books in March was stable relative to last month, while export order books improved slightly. Both total and export order books are still well below their long-run averages. Firms reported that stock adequacy picked up compared with February, with the balance returning above the long-run average.
Expectations for selling price inflation over the quarter ahead were largely unchanged relative to February, remaining above the long-run average.
The survey, based on the responses of 344 manufacturers, found:
- Output volumes fell in the three months to March at a steeper pace than last month (weighted balance of -18%, from -12% in the quarter to February). Manufacturers expect output volumes will be broadly unchanged in the three months to June (-2%).
- Output decreased in 14 out of 17 sub-sectors in the three months to March, with the decline driven by the glass & ceramics, building materials and electrical goods sub-sectors.
- Total order books were reported as below “normal” in March (-29% from -28%). The level of order books remained far below the long-run average (-13%).
- Export order books were reported as below “normal” but improved relative to last month (-29% from -36%). This was still below the long-run average (-18%).
- Expectations for average selling price inflation were broadly unchanged in March (+22% from +19% in February). Expectations remain above the long-run average (+7%)
- Stocks of finished goods were reported as more than “adequate” in March (+16% from +4% in February), with stock adequacy now standing above the long-run average (+12%).
Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, said:
“Conditions in the UK’s manufacturing sector remain subdued. Although there are some pockets of strength, notably in the aerospace and defence sectors, many firms continue to report that their order books remain weak.
“Manufacturers responding to the survey reported that customers are generally nervous about proceeding with capital investments and are conserving funds ahead of upcoming increases to National Insurance and minimum wages, leading orders to be cancelled or at least delayed until later in the year.
“While output expectations are not as gloomy as at the turn of the year, the sector looks set to remain in a holding pattern in the short-term.
“Next week’s Spring Statement and continuing challenges to the public finances means a lot of the growth the country needs will have to come from the private sector. But businesses need a reason to grow and invest in uncertain times.
“A number of measures could help boost confidence - setting an ambitious R&D spending target so the government can position the UK as a world leader for innovation or ensuring that the Apprenticeships Levy is fully flexible to allow companies to invest in a range of employee training, will go some way to delivering the sustainable growth the country needs.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Affordable Homes announcement ahead of Spring Statement - LGA Response26/03/2025 11:25:00
Ahead of the upcoming Spring Statement, the Government has announced an additional £2billion for the Affordable Homes Programme - to act as a bridge between current AHP and successor programme.
Stronger growth is not causing inflation – TUC analysis of OECD data26/03/2025 11:05:00
New analysis of OECD data – published yesterday (TBC) by the TUC – finds that there is no international evidence of higher consumer spending and faster growth leading to inflation over the last three years.
Retail sales slump in March amid weak confidence - CBI Distributive Trades Survey25/03/2025 16:05:00
Retail sales volumes dropped sharply in the year to March, marking the sector’s sixth consecutive month of decline. That’s according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey.
Chancellor must “stay the course” with funding to fix the UK’s economic foundations - TUC25/03/2025 12:15:00
The TUC yesterday (Monday) called on the Chancellor to “stay the course” with the government’s strategy of funding investment and decent public services to fix the foundations of the UK economy.
PAC final report on remediation of dangerous cladding – LGA response24/03/2025 10:15:00
The Public Accounts Committee has released its final report into the remediation of dangerous cladding, which has found that the pace of work to make buildings safe is slower than desired.
Spending Review: Pressure on social housing finances could impact achieving housebuilding targets – LGA24/03/2025 09:15:00
Council housing rents across the country will have to increase, and many councils will be forced to draw on their financial reserves, due to the ongoing financial pressures facing Housing Revenue Accounts (HRAs) according to a new survey by the Local Government Association (LGA).
NHS Confederation responds to new modelling by the Institute for Fiscal Studies on 18-week target21/03/2025 10:05:00
Rory Deighton says meeting the NHS target was always going to be challenging
Government should opt for apprenticeship guarantee in light of rising economic inactivity among young people, says the CIPD21/03/2025 09:05:00
Government must provide strong backing to the Keep Britain Working Review with measures set to boost economy
CBI responds to latest UK interest rate decision20/03/2025 15:20:00
Alpesh Paleja, Deputy Chief Economist, CBI, responds to latest UK interest rate decision