WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Manufacturing output decline slows in quarter to February – CBI Industrial Trends Survey
Manufacturing output volumes fell in the three months to February, though at a slower pace than in January – according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). Manufacturers expect volumes to decline at a similar pace in the three months to May.
Total and export order books remained historically weak in February. Stock adequacy strengthened, while selling price inflation expectations continued to be elevated.
The survey, based on the responses of 305 manufacturers, found:
- Output volumes fell in the three months to February, but at a slower pace than in the three months to January (weighted balance of -14%, from -25% in January). Manufacturers expect output volumes to decline at a broadly similar pace in the three months to May (-12%).
- Output decreased in 13 out of 17 sub-sectors in the three months to February, with the fall being driven by the metal products, food, drink & tobacco, and mechanical engineering sub-sectors.
- Total order books were reported as below “normal” in February (-28%, from -30% in January), remaining considerably weaker than the long-run average (-14%).
- Export order books were also reported as below “normal”, to a slightly lesser extent than in January (-26%, from -30% in January). The balance was also below the long-run average (-19%).
- Expectations for average selling price inflation were elevated in February (+26%, from +29% in January), standing well above the long-run average (+8%).
- Stocks of finished goods were reported as “more than adequate” in February (+14%, from +3% in January), with the balance being broadly in line with the long-run average (+12%).
Cameron Martin, CBI Senior Economist, said:
“The downturn in manufacturing output eased in February, after a downbeat period around the turn of the year. However, many firms continue to report customers holding back amid low confidence and elevated cost pressures.
“The Spring Forecast is an opportunity for the government to build momentum behind its growth mission and restore confidence. Manufacturers want to see the government focused on accelerating Industrial Strategy delivery, addressing skills shortages, and lowering the cost of doing business by bringing forward energy costs support. Tackling punitive energy costs will strengthen competitiveness, ease cost of living pressures, and help boost demand across the economy.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Workers and Machines #219/02/2026 12:15:00
Welcome to Workers and Machines – authoritative, accessible and actionable updates and insights on tech and AI for the British labour movement, allies and anyone interested.
LGA - Home to school transport costs19/02/2026 10:25:00
Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee commented on estimates by the County Councils Network that the costs of providing school transport for young people with SEND could reach £3.4bn per year by 2030/31
NHS Confederation responds to NHS England letter on disruption to the supply of bone cement products19/02/2026 09:25:00
Rory Deighton said health leaders will do all they can to minimise the impact and to direct current supplies to where they’re needed most.
CBI responds to latest inflation data for January 202618/02/2026 16:25:00
Martin Sartorius, Lead Economist, CBI responds to latest inflation data for January 2026
CIPD - Rising unemployment hitting the prospects of young people18/02/2026 15:25:00
The CIPD responds to the latest official labour market statistics
TUC: Gender pay gap means women effectively work for free for 47 days a year17/02/2026 12:15:00
New TUC analysis published recently (Sunday) revealed that the average woman effectively works for 47 days of the year for free and only starts earning from today compared to the average man.
NHS Confederation - Health leaders welcome government’s acceptance of Pay Review Bodies' recommendations for NHS Agenda for Change staff16/02/2026 10:05:00
Rory Deighton responds to government’s acceptance of Pay Review Bodies' recommendations for NHS Agenda for Change staff
"No child should be exposed to second hand smoke" - LGA responds to new measures on smoking and vaping16/02/2026 09:05:00
Responding to the announcement from DHSC of the consultation into new measures to address smoking and vaping in some public places, Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, said: “No child should be exposed to second-hand smoke or vapour clouds when using public spaces designed for their health, education, and play.
Inside RoSPA’s new OSH Skills Commission launch at the House of Lords13/02/2026 11:15:00
Future‑proofing safety
Citizens Advice responds to stronger protections announced by the FCA on Buy Now Pay Later13/02/2026 10:15:00
Anne Pardoe, Head of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to the announcement by the Financial Conduct Authority that Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) borrowers will benefit from stronger protections from 15 July 2026, following the Government’s decision to bring the sector FCA’s regulation